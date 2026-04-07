ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Agrees To DNA Test In Dikshit Solanki Case; Bombay High Court Closes Plea

Mumbai: The Centre on Tuesday assured the Bombay High Court that it has no objection to conducting a DNA test on the remains of Dikshit Solanki, and that the process will be carried out under its supervision at the forensic laboratory in Kalina, Mumbai.

Taking note of the assurance, the High Court disposed of the petition filed by Solanki’s family. Appearing for the Centre, senior advocate Rui Rodrigues informed the court that the government was willing to facilitate the DNA test and ensure that the entire process is conducted with dignity.

He said the mortal remains, currently kept at a morgue in Mahim, would be transferred, and all documentation would be completed in the presence of the family. Although the country’s primary forensic laboratory is located in Hyderabad, the Centre agreed to conduct the test in Mumbai for the family’s convenience.

The Solanki family, however, through their counsel Satish Talekar, maintained that they would not take custody of the remains until the DNA test confirms the identity. They also stated that the family would prefer to stay away from the process until the test is completed.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Gautam Ankhad directed the Centre to expedite the DNA testing process and disposed of the petition.

The remains of Dikshit Solanki arrived in Mumbai 35 days after his death. His body was brought to the cargo terminal of Mumbai International Airport around midnight on April 5. The family was informed by the Shipping Ministry, V.Ships India Pvt Ltd, and Indian missions in Dubai.