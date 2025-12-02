ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Adopts Technology-Enabled Initiatives For Early Warning Of Cyclone: MHA

New Delhi: With cyclones and natural disasters hitting India at regular intervals, the Centre has adopted technology-enabled initiatives like the Mausamgram platform of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Mission Mausam as some steps in the direction of harnessing the latest technology for early warning, said Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday.

Mission Mausam is a 2030 initiative to scale Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven forecasts to high resolution.

"Early warning for severe weather events is supported by a state-of-the-art observation network that includes surface, upper air, remote sensing observations, seamless forecasting systems based on high-resolution dynamical models, and GIS-based tools for generating alerts and warnings. The entire system is integrated with modern telecommunication technologies to ensure the timely and effective dissemination of information," Rai said while replying to an unstarred question raised by TDP MPs BK Parthasarathi and Bastipati Nagaraju in the Lok Sabha.

To integrate AI to weather forecasting and early warning systems, IMD, in coordination with various centres of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, have implemented the AI/ML-based Advanced Dvorak Technique (AiDT) technique to estimate the intensity of cyclones, Rai said.

"IMD also utilises AI/ML-based weather forecasting products from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). Multilingual weather forecasting using the Bhashini app is being used in IMD to disseminate the information in regional languages," Rai said.

Rai said that the Centre has launched a scheme namely, Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) based Integrated Alert System (SACHET), in association with the Centre for Development of Telematics (CDOT) at a total project cost of Rs 355 crore.

"It facilitates dissemination of warnings and alerts about impending hazards to geographically referenced populations, in vernacular languages," he said.

Rai said that the development of AI/ML-based systems for flood forecasting has commenced in-house within the Central Water Commission (CWC) recently, specifically focusing on short-range level flood forecasting (Time Series Forecasting) using artificial intelligence models.