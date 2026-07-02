Centre Adds New Safety Features To Proposed Ambulance Norms, Invites Public Comment
The stricter ambulance norms include provisions for specialised vehicle categories, mandatory rescue tools and dedicated power for e-ambulances, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre, as part of its proposed overhaul of ambulance standards in India, on Thursday evening, released a draft notification seeking public comments on amendments to the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-125, the key framework governing the construction, functionality and medical equipment requirements of road ambulances.
Officials said the move is aimed at strengthening safety, operational efficiency and medical capabilities of ambulances across the country, at a time when India continues to record a high number of road accident fatalities every year.
Focus On ‘Golden Hour’
The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) said road ambulances are a critical link in emergency care, helping transport patients to hospitals and providing advanced life support to critically ill patients during transit. Noting that nearly 50 per cent of road accident deaths can be prevented if victims receive hospital treatment within the first hour — often referred to as the “golden hour” — the Ministry said ambulance availability and capability are as important as schemes like the Prime Minister Road Accident Victims’ Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment (PM-RAHAT).
“It is equally important to ensure that road ambulances are readily available to citizens in need and are designed to provide operational convenience for medical personnel as well as maximum possible comfort and safety for patients during transit,” the Ministry said.
What's New In The Revised Ambulance Standards
The proposed amendments update both AIS-125 (Part 1) — which deals with the construction and functional requirements of ambulances, and AIS-125 (Part 2) — which specifies medical equipment standards for different ambulance categories.
A key change is the introduction of specialised ambulance categories, like the Neonatal Road Ambulance to transport sick or premature newborns between hospitals, especially when higher levels of medical care are required; and the Multi-stretcher Road Ambulance that can carry multiple stretchers, while providing intensive care support to at least one patient.
Rescue Tools To Become Mandatory
In a significant safety measure, the Ministry has proposed that all ambulances falling under Class B, Class C and Class D categories must carry emergency and rescue equipment. These tools will help ambulance personnel extract victims trapped inside vehicles damaged in road accidents, and provide rescue support if an ambulance itself is involved in an accident.
The provision is intended to make ambulances more effective first-response units during serious road crashes.
E-Ambulances, Standardised Medical Devices
To support India’s shift towards clean mobility, the draft also introduces provisions for electric ambulances, equipped with dedicated power sources to run medical equipment, ensuring that critical devices continue functioning during transit. MoRTH said this provision seeks to ensure that the overall transition to green mobility does not compromise emergency medical services.
The revised AIS-125 (Part 2) also specifies standards that all medical devices installed in ambulances must conform to, aiming to improve reliability and uniformity across ambulance services.
The Ministry said the draft notification (GSR 382(E), dated May 14, 2026) has been uploaded on its website for public consultation before the rules are finalised. The new norms will come into force from the date specified in the final notification.
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