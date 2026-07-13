ETV Bharat / bharat

Central Vista To Be known As 'Kartavya Bhawan Area': HUA Minister Manohar Lal

New Delhi: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal on Sunday said the Central Vista redevelopment area should be referred to as the "Kartavya Bhawan Complex" or "Kartavya Bhawan Area", and that the name "Central Vista" should no longer be used.

Speaking at the foundation day of the Central Public Works Department, the minister said the new nomenclature should be reflected in all official documents and references.

"Until now, we have been repeatedly referring to it as 'Central Vista'. From now on, please call it the 'Kartavya Bhawan Complex' or 'Kartavya Bhawan Area'. The name Central Vista has now been changed. Going forward, it should not be referred to by that name," the minister said.

The Union minister said the entire precinct -- comprising multiple Kartavya Bhawans, Kartavya Marg and any future government buildings in the zone -- would be known as the Kartavya Bhawan Area.

The government plans to construct 10 buildings under the "Common Central Secretariat" to house ministries as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan, out of which three have already been built.