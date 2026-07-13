Central Vista To Be known As 'Kartavya Bhawan Area': HUA Minister Manohar Lal
The entire precinct, comprising multiple Kartavya Bhawans, Kartavya Marg and any future government buildings in the zone, would be known as Kartavya Bhawan Area.
By PTI
Published : July 13, 2026 at 7:19 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal on Sunday said the Central Vista redevelopment area should be referred to as the "Kartavya Bhawan Complex" or "Kartavya Bhawan Area", and that the name "Central Vista" should no longer be used.
Speaking at the foundation day of the Central Public Works Department, the minister said the new nomenclature should be reflected in all official documents and references.
"Until now, we have been repeatedly referring to it as 'Central Vista'. From now on, please call it the 'Kartavya Bhawan Complex' or 'Kartavya Bhawan Area'. The name Central Vista has now been changed. Going forward, it should not be referred to by that name," the minister said.
The Union minister said the entire precinct -- comprising multiple Kartavya Bhawans, Kartavya Marg and any future government buildings in the zone -- would be known as the Kartavya Bhawan Area.
The government plans to construct 10 buildings under the "Common Central Secretariat" to house ministries as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan, out of which three have already been built.
The minister said the newly constructed buildings have become part of the country's history, much like the century-old structures in the national capital that are remembered today along with those who built them.
"A nation's capital is not built repeatedly in quick succession. Just as we remember those who built the iconic buildings a 100 years ago, generations will remember those who built these Kartavya Bhawans. That is our good fortune," he said.
In 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially renamed Rajpath -- the two-kilometre stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate -- as Kartavya Path. The road was renamed to remove symbols of the colonial past and emphasise the importance of citizens' duties.
Later, the newly built government office buildings along this stretch were named "Kartavya Bhawans". Similarly, the new complex housing the Prime Minister's Office, Cabinet Secretariat and the office of the National Security Advisor was named "Seva Teerth".
Highlighting a new transfer policy in the Central Public Works Department, the minister said he has introduced a provision for employees to be posted at a place of their choice. Stating that he received several transfer requests, the minister nevertheless said that employees should think of the good of all and not just themselves.