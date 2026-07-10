ETV Bharat / bharat

Central Team Surveys Flood-Affected Areas In Arunachal Pradesh, Shares Satellite Imagery With State Administration

Itanagar: Following recent flash floods and landslides, an inter-ministerial Central team (IMCT), led by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Joint Secretary Nishtha Tiwari, visited flood-affected areas of Arunachal Pradesh to assess the damage. The team assured the state of all possible assistance from the Centre, even as several areas remained inaccessible due to continuing rain.

The eight-member high-level delegation inspected affected areas, including Lower Siang district, to assess the extent of the damage. However, adverse weather conditions and blocked roads prevented the team from reaching some of the worst-hit locations.

Joint Secretary Tiwari said satellite imagery had been shared with the state administration to help assess losses in areas that could not be accessed.

"Satellite images have been received, and a report based on them has been shared with the state administration to assist you with your loss assessment. Please utilise this report for areas that are currently inaccessible,” she said.

"Since it is still raining and many areas remain inaccessible — preventing team visits and making helicopter operations impossible in this weather — the team is covering as much ground as possible. The tour is currently ongoing and has not yet concluded. Today, we attempted to reach Lower Siang, but the route was impassable, so we are continuing with our duties. The tour is still in progress," Tiwari added.