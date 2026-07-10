Central Team Surveys Flood-Affected Areas In Arunachal Pradesh, Shares Satellite Imagery With State Administration
However, adverse weather conditions and blocked roads prevented the team from reaching some of the worst-hit locations.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Itanagar: Following recent flash floods and landslides, an inter-ministerial Central team (IMCT), led by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Joint Secretary Nishtha Tiwari, visited flood-affected areas of Arunachal Pradesh to assess the damage. The team assured the state of all possible assistance from the Centre, even as several areas remained inaccessible due to continuing rain.
The eight-member high-level delegation inspected affected areas, including Lower Siang district, to assess the extent of the damage. However, adverse weather conditions and blocked roads prevented the team from reaching some of the worst-hit locations.
Joint Secretary Tiwari said satellite imagery had been shared with the state administration to help assess losses in areas that could not be accessed.
"Satellite images have been received, and a report based on them has been shared with the state administration to assist you with your loss assessment. Please utilise this report for areas that are currently inaccessible,” she said.
"Since it is still raining and many areas remain inaccessible — preventing team visits and making helicopter operations impossible in this weather — the team is covering as much ground as possible. The tour is currently ongoing and has not yet concluded. Today, we attempted to reach Lower Siang, but the route was impassable, so we are continuing with our duties. The tour is still in progress," Tiwari added.
BJP MLA Tojir Kadu welcomed the Centre's response and said the visiting team had seen the scale of destruction, although several severely affected areas remained beyond reach.
"A Central team led by a Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Home Affairs, this inter-departmental ministerial team inspected the affected areas. We are satisfied with the prompt action taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in dispatching this team. Senior officers also visited today to assess the situation. They have seen the extent of the damage here, though some areas that suffered severe devastation, specifically within certain circles, remain inaccessible,” Kadu said.
“Consequently, the Central team could not reach those specific locations, though they have gauged the distance and the scale of the damage... The damage is so extensive that it is difficult to estimate the financial cost right now," the BJP MLA added.
The Deputy Commissioner of East Siang, Sonalika Jiwani, said the district administration had completed its initial assessment and was working to strengthen its reports to ensure adequate assistance.
"We have already completed an assessment and are seeking guidance on how to refine our reports to secure the best possible assistance. We are confident that if we present the case properly, our people and we will quickly receive adequate compensation for our infrastructure and relief needs. Koyu is a subdivision falling within the Lower Siang district. They are cut off; three of our villages in the Kora Circle of East Siang district are cut off," she said.
Also Read: