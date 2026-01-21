ETV Bharat / bharat

Pole Vault Athletes Stopped At Panvel Station: Railways Defends TTE, Says He Was 'Within His Jurisdiction'

India's national record holder in pole vault Dev Kumar Meena, left, speaks to the media, after he and his coach Ghanshyam, unseen, were subjected to a humiliating experience at Panvel Railway Station as they were forced to deboard a train after being denied permission to carry their sports equipment, in Bhopal, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. ( PTI )

Panvel: A day after the news went viral on social media that a senior Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was seen to have deboarded two pole vaulters and their coach with their equipment in Panvel, the Central Railway has defended the action of the TTE.

Nitin Palekar, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Central Railway, told ETV Bharat, "The people concerned may not have had proper tickets or documents to show the permission to carry their equipment. In that case, the TTE is authorised to ask the concerned individuals to get off the train."

Palekar added, "The TTE has done the right thing and has been within his jurisdiction."

On Tuesday, a video of India's top two pole vaulters, who were travelling after the All India Inter-University Games with their equipment, went viral. Pole vaulters Kuldeep Yadav and Dev Kumar Meena were stopped and deboarded by a railway TTE at Panvel station. They were travelling from Mangaluru to Bhopal.