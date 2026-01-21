Pole Vault Athletes Stopped At Panvel Station: Railways Defends TTE, Says He Was 'Within His Jurisdiction'
The Central Railway stands by the travelling ticket examiner, saying he has done the right thing. The athletes were travelling from Mangaluru to Bhopal.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Updated : January 21, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Panvel: A day after the news went viral on social media that a senior Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was seen to have deboarded two pole vaulters and their coach with their equipment in Panvel, the Central Railway has defended the action of the TTE.
Nitin Palekar, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Central Railway, told ETV Bharat, "The people concerned may not have had proper tickets or documents to show the permission to carry their equipment. In that case, the TTE is authorised to ask the concerned individuals to get off the train."
Palekar added, "The TTE has done the right thing and has been within his jurisdiction."
On Tuesday, a video of India's top two pole vaulters, who were travelling after the All India Inter-University Games with their equipment, went viral. Pole vaulters Kuldeep Yadav and Dev Kumar Meena were stopped and deboarded by a railway TTE at Panvel station. They were travelling from Mangaluru to Bhopal.
The video shows a TTE and Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable stood guarding the equipment, which they said needed to be inspected. A coach is seen with folded hands pleading to let the players board the train, to avoid missing the sports competition. This entire episode dragged on for six hours, according to the coach. The TTE took objection to the dimensions of the poles they were carrying.
The coach and the players said they had authentic tickets, and they were unnecessarily being harassed by the Railways. Palekar has stated that the athletes may not have been carrying the required documents showing specifically the permissions to carry these poles.
According to Palekar, the railway rules demand, if any equipment exceeds the specific dimensions, the commuters need to take prior permission from the railway authorities from the station they board, in order to avoid such action against the passengers.
Interestingly, Yadav won the gold medal after clearing the horizontal bar with a leap of 5.10 metres. Meena could not clear, as he was unwell and stood fourth. However, in 2025, at the World University Games, Meena set the national record of 5.40 metres, which is his best.
