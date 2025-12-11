ETV Bharat / bharat

Central Law On Eviction Of Unauthorised Occupants Overrides State Rent Laws, Observes SC

The bench said the doctrine of stare decisis embodies the foundational principle that precedents must be observed with institutional fidelity, not merely by the high courts or subordinate courts, but by this court as well.

The apex court delivered the judgment while dealing with two conflicting judgments on the aspect of the overriding applicability of the PP Act as against state rent control laws.

The bench observed that once premises fall within the definition of “public premises” and a tenancy is legally terminated, unauthorised occupants cannot claim the protection of state rent control acts and must face eviction under the summary procedure laid out in the PP Act.

“The PP Act, 1971, came into force on 23.08.1971. This central legislation was given effect retrospectively from 16.09.1958, by virtue of Section 1(3) of the Act…”, said the bench.

The bench said that the provisions of the PP Act apply retrospectively, meaning tenants who have occupied premises belonging to government corporations like the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), other insurance companies and nationalised banks even prior to 1958 or 1971 can be evicted under the central law.

A three-judge bench of justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria said, “The PP Act 1971 and the Rent Control Acts, the provisions of the PP Act 1971 shall override the provisions in the Rent Control Legislations”. The judgment delivered by a three-judge bench may help public sector undertakings (PSUs) reclaim their properties.

The bench criticised the high court for failing to adhere to the doctrine of stare decisis, and ignoring the binding precedent of Ashoka Marketing Ltd (1990), delivered much before the decision of Suhas Pophale (2014). The apex court described the Suhas Pophale judgment as "palpably incorrect", "unjustified" and "bad in law".

“The provisions of PP Act 1971, to the extent they cover the premises falling within the ambit of Rent Control Act, override the provisions of the Rent Control Act. A person in unauthorised occupation of ‘Public Premises’ under Section 2(e) of the Act cannot invoke the protection of the Rent Control Act”, said the bench.

The bench said in cases where the tenanted premises are claimed to be governed by the State Rent Control Act and the same have also become ‘public premises’ within the meaning in Section 2(e) of the PP Act 1971, for their unauthorised occupation, the PP Act 1971 will have the application.

“The statutory machinery envisaged under the PP Act 1971, could be activated for the recovery of possession of public premises by any government or public entity mentioned in the definition. The PP Act 1971 will apply to the tenancies which may have been created and in existence either before coming into force of the Act or which may have been created subsequent to coming into the force of the Act”, said the apex court.

A two-judge apex court bench had, on March 17, 2015, referred the matters for adjudication by a three-judge bench. The apex court set aside the high court view, answering a reference made in 2015 to resolve the conflict between the judgments.

"In these petitions, in fact, the ratio decided by the two-judge bench of this court in the case of Suhas H Pophale vs Oriental Insurance Company Limited and its Estate Officer is contrary to the decision of the Constitution bench rendered in the case of Ashoka Marketing Limited and Another vs Punjab National Bank and Others. Therefore, these matters need to be heard by a three-judge bench," the referral order had said.

The key issue was whether the provisions of the PP Act would prevail over the state rent control laws in relation to premises let out prior to the commencement of the Act.

The apex court judgment clears the path for statutory corporations such as the LIC, general insurance companies, and nationalised banks to evict long-standing tenants by invoking the summary procedure of the PP Act, bypassing the lengthy litigation processes of rent control courts.

The lead appeal was filed by the LIC, and the dispute involved premises in Mumbai where tenancy was created in 1957. The Bombay High Court, relying on the 2014 Suhas Pophale judgment, had quashed eviction orders against the tenants, holding that they were protected by the Rent Control Act.