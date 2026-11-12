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Centre Plans Special Parliament Session To Amend Women's Reservation Bill, Eyes 15-18 Vote Margin

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New Delhi: The Centre is planning to convene a special session of Parliament for the passage of a Constitution amendment bill linked to the implementation of amendment to Women’s Reservation Bill, sources said. The Centre also expressed confidence in winning by a margin of 15 to 18 votes, they said.

Although the dates, duration or other details of the proposed session are yet to be known, the government was confident of passing the bill as it has the required numbers.

The government needs 361 votes to get a two-thirds majority for the Constitution amendment bill to be passed in the Lok Sabha of 543. The proposed amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lower House to a maximum of 850 from the present 543 seats through delimitation. The government said that legislation will pave the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies. The BJP-led government proposes to increase Lok Sabha seats for all states by 50 per cent and seeks to operationalise the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls.