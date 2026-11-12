Centre Plans Special Parliament Session To Amend Women's Reservation Bill, Eyes 15-18 Vote Margin
The government needs 361 votes to get two-thirds majority for the Constitution amendment bill to be passed in the House of 543. Reports Anamika Ratna
Published : November 12, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre is planning to convene a special session of Parliament for the passage of a Constitution amendment bill linked to the implementation of amendment to Women’s Reservation Bill, sources said. The Centre also expressed confidence in winning by a margin of 15 to 18 votes, they said.
Although the dates, duration or other details of the proposed session are yet to be known, the government was confident of passing the bill as it has the required numbers.
The government needs 361 votes to get a two-thirds majority for the Constitution amendment bill to be passed in the Lok Sabha of 543.
The proposed amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lower House to a maximum of 850 from the present 543 seats through delimitation. The government said that legislation will pave the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies.
The BJP-led government proposes to increase Lok Sabha seats for all states by 50 per cent and seeks to operationalise the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls.
Government sources said the fresh draft of the bill was learnt to have kept the existing inter-state seat ratios intact as per the 1971 Census and made all efforts to build consensus on the provision before the session starts.
In April, a similar Constitution amendment bill failed to secure the required numbers in the Lok Sabha during a special sitting of the Budget Session.
Despite a prolonged debate, the bill could not secure the required two-thirds majority, triggering a sharp political confrontation between the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc. Following the defeat, the government decided not to proceed with the two other interlinked legislations on delimitation and Union Territories laws.
The latest special session is being called even though the Monsoon Session is yet to end formally, 91 days after the Houses were adjourned. It kept speculations alive that the government wants to bring a key legislation without convening a fresh session. The two Houses remaining "unprorogued" for 91 days is a new record.
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