ETV Bharat / bharat

New Labour Codes Cap Weekly Working Hours At 48, Mandates Extra Pay For Overtime Work

New Delhi: The Centre has recently fully operationalised the four Labour Codes after notifying the final set of rules in the official gazette, bringing changes that include a 48-hour weekly work cap, mandatory weekly rest day provisions, and overtime work norms.

The new rules were implemented through nearly 30 gazette notifications issued on May 8 and 9. The four codes, namely the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, originally came into effect from November 21, 2025.

They were introduced to replace 29 existing labour laws with a unified framework. Though the labour codes became law on November 21, 2025, certain explanations were not provided due to the absence of rules.

Later, the draft rules were published on December 30, 2025, to seek feedback from stakeholders and were notified after legal vetting.

However, in a critical omission from the draft rules published earlier, the Centre has now dropped the criteria for calculating minimum wage in the final Code on Wages (Central) Rules, 2025, stating that the criteria will be “separately specified by the central government by special or general order”.