Centre Admits To Decline of Fish Species 'Golden Mahseer' Before National Green Tribunal
The government told the NGT that it has initiated conservation efforts, reports Santu Das
Published : April 23, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
New Delhi: There is a huge decline in the number of Golden Mahseer or Himalayan Mahseer, a fish species that holds ecological significance in the river systems of the Himalayas, the Centre has admitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
The Golden Mahseer, scientifically referred to as Tor Putitora, is classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
The Central Institute of Coldwater Fisheries Research (CICFR), a research body under Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, has informed NGT that the decrease in Golden Mahseer population is a complex issue affected by factors such as habitat fragmentation, changes in river flow patterns, over-fishing and environmental degradation.
It mentioned that it has been focusing on conservation initiatives, including the development of breeding technologies and the enhancement of stocks through hatchery-produced seed.
Earlier, the Tribunal had sought a response from the Centre during the hearing of a case concerning the reported decline of the Golden Mahseer in the Himalayas.
Importantly, the Golden Mahseer, often referred to as the 'tiger of the river', acts as a crucial environmental indicator species in the rivers of the Himalayas, signifying the existence of healthy and clean aquatic ecosystems.
In its recent response submitted to the NGT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the ICAR–CICFR, Bhimtal, (Uttarakhand) stated that it has undertaken dedicated research, and developed key technologies for the conservation of Golden Mahseer.
The ICAR–CICFR has stated that it has undertaken focused research initiatives and has successfully created captive maturation and year-round breeding technology for the Golden Mahseer, which ensures reliable seed production throughout the year in controlled environments. This innovation has been awarded a patent.
The institute said it is conducting genetic characterisation and stock validation of Mahseer population in the Himalayan region to support conservation planning and maintain genetic integrity. In addition to interventions based in laboratories and hatcheries, ICAR-CICFR stated it has executed various conservation measures at the field level.
It disclosed that Mahseer hatcheries have been set up across several Himalayan states, including Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh to support seed production and conservation initiatives for mahseer.
The ICAR–CICFR said it is actively engaged in regular ranching (stock enhancement) of Golden Mahseer in natural aquatic environments such as rivers and lakes to aid in the recovery of dwindling wild populations. The institute persistently offers technical support and advisory services to both Central and State agencies for the conservation of mahseer through training and consultancy, it added.
Awareness programmes are being organised for local communities to promote conservation ethics and highlight the ecological importance of Golden Mahseer, it added.
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