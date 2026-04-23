ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Admits To Decline of Fish Species 'Golden Mahseer' Before National Green Tribunal

Golden Mahseer or Himalayan Mahseer, a fish species, holds ecological significance in the river systems of the Himalayas ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: There is a huge decline in the number of Golden Mahseer or Himalayan Mahseer, a fish species that holds ecological significance in the river systems of the Himalayas, the Centre has admitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The Golden Mahseer, scientifically referred to as Tor Putitora, is classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The Central Institute of Coldwater Fisheries Research (CICFR), a research body under Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, has informed NGT that the decrease in Golden Mahseer population is a complex issue affected by factors such as habitat fragmentation, changes in river flow patterns, over-fishing and environmental degradation.

It mentioned that it has been focusing on conservation initiatives, including the development of breeding technologies and the enhancement of stocks through hatchery-produced seed.

Earlier, the Tribunal had sought a response from the Centre during the hearing of a case concerning the reported decline of the Golden Mahseer in the Himalayas.

Importantly, the Golden Mahseer, often referred to as the 'tiger of the river', acts as a crucial environmental indicator species in the rivers of the Himalayas, signifying the existence of healthy and clean aquatic ecosystems.