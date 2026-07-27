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Govt Climate Audit Flags 109 High-Risk Districts, Warns Of 47% Drop In Rice Yield, Says Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

New Delhi: The central government has carried out national-level assessments of climate change and extreme weather across the country over the past 10 years, identifying 109 districts as “very high” climate-risk zones while warning that rainfed rice yields could decline by 47% by 2080, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav told the Lok Sabha on Monday, citing government studies on rising temperatures, erratic rainfall and their impact on agriculture and livelihoods.

In response to a query in Lok Sabha, the Minister informed the House that as a party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), India has been submitting its National Communication to the UNFCCC from time to time regarding the implementation of the Convention and provides information on India’s greenhouse gas (GHG) inventories, climate change vulnerabilities, mitigation and adaptation strategies.

He said the Third National Communication (TNC) submitted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in 2023 has reported that India is experiencing a full range of climate change impacts, ranging from floods and droughts to heatwaves and glacier melt.

Representrational Image (ANI)

Yadav said the Ministry of Earth Sciences has published a report in 2020 titled “Assessment of Climate Change over the Indian Region”, which provides a comprehensive assessment of observed and projected changes in climate over India.

Additionally, he said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has developed a web-based “Climate Hazard and Vulnerability Atlas of India”, which covers 13 major hazardous meteorological events that cause significant human, animal, and economic losses. The IMD also studied changing rainfall patterns in the country and extremes in the recent 30 years at different spatial scales (states and districts).