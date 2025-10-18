ETV Bharat / bharat

Central Agency Facilitated Over 38,000 Child Adoptions In A Decade, Reveal Data

New Delhi: The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), which functions under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD), has facilitated the adoption of over 38,000 children in a decade, according to data.

A primary organisation for the adoption of children, CARA is tasked with overseeing and regulating both domestic and international adoptions. It primarily focuses on the adoption of abandoned, surrendered and orphaned children, in collaboration with various stakeholders.

CARA's 'Surrender to Save' campaign aims to secure a brighter future for children by safeguarding their rights. It emphasises the safe surrender of a child to the district child welfare committees, as the inhumane act of abandonment jeopardises the child's right to life and dignity.

By choosing not to abandon the child and instead surrendering to the child welfare committee, immediate safety for the child is secured, along with legal rehabilitation and a more promising future. Parents or guardians who have surrendered the child are granted two months to reconsider their choice and potentially reclaim the child.

During this time, the child welfare committee may permit the child to remain with the parents or guardians under supervision, or place the child in a specialised adoption agency or childcare institution.

The CARA has issued detailed instructions to all state adoption resource agencies for enhancing and formalising structured counselling services throughout the entire adoption process — encompassing pre-adoption, adoption and post-adoption stages.