Central Agency Facilitated Over 38,000 Child Adoptions In A Decade, Reveal Data
Published : October 18, 2025 at 4:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), which functions under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD), has facilitated the adoption of over 38,000 children in a decade, according to data.
A primary organisation for the adoption of children, CARA is tasked with overseeing and regulating both domestic and international adoptions. It primarily focuses on the adoption of abandoned, surrendered and orphaned children, in collaboration with various stakeholders.
CARA's 'Surrender to Save' campaign aims to secure a brighter future for children by safeguarding their rights. It emphasises the safe surrender of a child to the district child welfare committees, as the inhumane act of abandonment jeopardises the child's right to life and dignity.
By choosing not to abandon the child and instead surrendering to the child welfare committee, immediate safety for the child is secured, along with legal rehabilitation and a more promising future. Parents or guardians who have surrendered the child are granted two months to reconsider their choice and potentially reclaim the child.
During this time, the child welfare committee may permit the child to remain with the parents or guardians under supervision, or place the child in a specialised adoption agency or childcare institution.
The CARA has issued detailed instructions to all state adoption resource agencies for enhancing and formalising structured counselling services throughout the entire adoption process — encompassing pre-adoption, adoption and post-adoption stages.
These instructions have been issued under the authority granted by Section 70(1)(a) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2021), and are consistent with the stipulations established in the Adoption Regulations, 2022, by the CARA.
The Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System (CARINGS) portal has been facilitating swift and transparent online processing of adoption cases. The complete digitisation of the entire process has resulted in expedited processing at the field level as well.
According to the data of the CARA accessed by ETV Bharat, the agency has facilitated the adoption of 38,113 children between 2015 to 2025. Out of these, 33,100 are in-country and 5,013 are inter-country adoptions.
During the last 10 years, the highest adoption of 4,515 was recorded from 2024 to 2025. In this, in-country adoption was 4,155 and inter-country 360.
As per CARA data, the lowest number of adoption at 3,405 was recorded in 2021 to 2022. In this, the in-country adoption was 2,991 and the inter-country 414.
The total adoption was 4,029 in 2023-24, 3,441 in 2022-23, 3,559 in 2020-21, 3,745 in 2019-20, 4,027 in 2018-19, 3,927 in 2017-18, 3,788 in 2016-17 and 3,677 in 2015-16, the data reflects.
