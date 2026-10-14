ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Police, Central Agencies Probe Terror Angle In Arson Attack Near Ernakulam Synagogue

Ernakulam: Police are investigating a possible terror angle in the arson attack outside the Kadavubhagam Jewish Synagogue in Ernakulam.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials have also joined the probe and are interrogating the prime accused, Ebin Paul, to ascertain if the attack was part of an international terror plot.

Ebin, a native of Vadayampadi in Puthencruz, was arrested by Kerala Police on charges of carrying out the arson attack.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am on October 12, when a fire was set at Blossom Nursery located in front of the Kadavubhagam synagogue in Ernakulam Market, within the limits of the Kochi Central Police Station.

The accused arrived at the spot in a blue Maruti Suzuki Ignis car and set the promotional materials and flex boards of the nursery on fire by pouring petrol on them.

After recording the act on his mobile phone, he fled the scene. The police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the nursery owner, who also serves as the caretaker of the synagogue.

Following the incident, a special investigation team has been formed under the supervision of Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran and led by Assistant Commissioner Sibi Tom. The team led by Ernakulam Central Police Station Inspector Aneesh Joy is currently investigating the case.

Police identified the vehicle with the help of CCTV footage, statements from nearly 150 individuals, and technical support from the cyber cell and managed to apprehend the accused within hours from his rented house in Puthencruz. The father of the accused also helped police in tracking him down.