Kerala Police, Central Agencies Probe Terror Angle In Arson Attack Near Ernakulam Synagogue
Investigations revealed that prime accused Ebin Paul was acting on the instructions of a person he referred to as 'Boss'.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST
Ernakulam: Police are investigating a possible terror angle in the arson attack outside the Kadavubhagam Jewish Synagogue in Ernakulam.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials have also joined the probe and are interrogating the prime accused, Ebin Paul, to ascertain if the attack was part of an international terror plot.
Ebin, a native of Vadayampadi in Puthencruz, was arrested by Kerala Police on charges of carrying out the arson attack.
The incident occurred around 2.30 am on October 12, when a fire was set at Blossom Nursery located in front of the Kadavubhagam synagogue in Ernakulam Market, within the limits of the Kochi Central Police Station.
The accused arrived at the spot in a blue Maruti Suzuki Ignis car and set the promotional materials and flex boards of the nursery on fire by pouring petrol on them.
After recording the act on his mobile phone, he fled the scene. The police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the nursery owner, who also serves as the caretaker of the synagogue.
Following the incident, a special investigation team has been formed under the supervision of Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran and led by Assistant Commissioner Sibi Tom. The team led by Ernakulam Central Police Station Inspector Aneesh Joy is currently investigating the case.
Police identified the vehicle with the help of CCTV footage, statements from nearly 150 individuals, and technical support from the cyber cell and managed to apprehend the accused within hours from his rented house in Puthencruz. The father of the accused also helped police in tracking him down.
The swift action by Kochi Police ensured the arrest of the accused before he could destroy any crucial evidence.
According to police, a preliminary examination of his mobile phone and laptop allegedly revealed communications with individuals suspected of having foreign links and members of various online groups, besides messages referring to Jewish places of worship and possible attacks in different cities across the country.
The accused executed the crime acting on instructions received through social media platforms like Telegram and Instagram. The investigation revealed that an unidentified handler, referred by the accused as 'Boss', orchestrated the attack, which triggered suspicion of the involvement of Pakistan-based terror outfits. The accused carried out the arson after sending a photograph of the synagogue to his handler and securing his permission.
However, the suspected international connections and possible terror links have not yet been conclusively established, they added.
The probe team discovered that he was rewarded in cryptocurrency for recording and sharing the video of the crime. He had been maintaining contact with his mysterious handler for a month, communicating under the code name 'SR'.
Intelligence agencies have received inputs suggesting that terrorists had planned to orchestrate bomb blasts in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai, and Amritsar if the synagogue attack proved successful. To prove his capabilities to his handlers, the accused had previously set fire to a car showroom in Muvattupuzha last March, for which he also received cryptocurrency after sharing the footage.
Ebin, who completed a fashion designing course in Pune, maintained an active presence on social media. During the raid at his residence, investigators seized various types of narcotics.
Suspicious communications related to drug transactions were also found on the accused’s digital devices. Based on the information, the police carried out a search at his rented home in Puthencruz and seized substances, including heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, alprazolam and ketamine, and separate cases were registered against him in this connection.
Central agencies are viewing the attack on the nearly 800-year-old historically significant place of worship with utmost seriousness. Authorities are likely to invoke terror charges against the accused, while Central agencies are scrutinizing his bank accounts and financial transactions for further clues.
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