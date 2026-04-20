Census Scams On The Rise: How To Stay Safe From Fraudsters Posing As Officials
India’s first digital census has already began, but scammers exploit it to steal personal data. Learn how to spot fraud and stay protected.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Shimla: India’s nationwide census started this April, marking the first such exercise being conducted digitally. The Census 2027 involves gathering personal information from households across the country using digital tools. While people are usually open to sharing information when approached by government representatives, this approach, however, is being exploited by fraudsters and digital scammers.
Census fraud on rise
Several instances have come to the fore where scammers use the census as a cover to trick people, especially the elderly and less educated, into giving away sensitive data.
Officials said that scammers pose as census officials, calling from unknown numbers, sending fake emails or websites, and even visiting homes pretending to verify information. “Their goal is to steal personal, banking, and biometric details to use for financial frauds,” they said.
Vipin Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the Shimla’s Cyber Cell, said complaints about census-related fraud are increasing steadily. “Callers ask for Aadhaar numbers and one-time passwords (OTPs), which can lead to stolen bank funds,” he said, adding that the agency is investigating these incidents closely.
Common fraud tactics
Fake Verification Calls–Scammers claim your census data is incomplete or your name is missing, then ask for your Aadhaar number and OTP. Sharing OTPs can lead to immediate financial loss.
Phishing Websites and Emails—Fraudsters send links to fake census sites resembling official ones, tricking users into entering confidential data.
False Door-to-Door Visits—Some scammers carry fake ID cards, demand photocopies of Aadhaar or PAN cards, and ask for a “processing fee” ranging from Rs 100 to 500.
Fake Mobile Apps—They may lure you into installing malicious apps that give them remote control over your device.
Official advice and safety tips
Deepshikha Sharma, Director of Census Operations in Shimla, stressed the importance of caution, saying, “The government never asks for bank details, OTPs, or charges any fees for the census. Census officials always carry government-issued photo ID cards and only collect basic household information,” she said.
She suggested that people who are in doubt should verify officials by checking ID cards of officials and never share sensitive data over the phone. “Census data collection happens exclusively through door-to-door visits. If you receive suspicious calls or visits, contact the Cyber Helpline at 1930 or your local police,” Sharma added.
What to expect during the census
The census asks about family size, education, occupation, and household amenities, totaling 34 standard questions. It does not require photocopies of IDs or financial details.
- Building Number (Municipal, Local Authority, or Census Number),
- Census House Number
- Main material used for the floor of the Census House
- Main material used for the walls of the Census House
- Main material used for the roof of the Census House
- Use of the Census House
- Condition of the Census House
- Household Number
- Total number of persons usually residing in the household
- Name of the Head of the Household
- Gender of the Head of the Household
- Is the Head of the Household a member of a Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other?
- Ownership status of the house
- Number of rooms available for the household to live in
- Number of married couples residing in the household
- Main source of drinking water
- Availability of drinking water source
- Main source of lighting
- Availability of toilet facility
- Type of toilet facility
- Drainage facility for waste water
- Availability of bathing facility
- Availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection
- Fuel used for cooking
- Radio/Transistor
- Television
- Internet facility
- Computer/Laptop
- Telephone/Mobile Phone/Smartphone
- Bicycle/Scooter/Motorcycle/Moped
- Car/Jeep/Van
- Main cereal consumed by the household
- Mobile Number (For Census-related communication only)
The government has provided a self-enumeration option online, but you must register through the official site (https://se.census.gov.in/) and a census official will still visit your home. Beware of websites without the official “.gov.in” domain and avoid clicking unknown links.
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