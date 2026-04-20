ETV Bharat / bharat

Census Scams On The Rise: How To Stay Safe From Fraudsters Posing As Officials

Shimla: India’s nationwide census started this April, marking the first such exercise being conducted digitally. The Census 2027 involves gathering personal information from households across the country using digital tools. While people are usually open to sharing information when approached by government representatives, this approach, however, is being exploited by fraudsters and digital scammers.

Census fraud on rise

Several instances have come to the fore where scammers use the census as a cover to trick people, especially the elderly and less educated, into giving away sensitive data.

Officials said that scammers pose as census officials, calling from unknown numbers, sending fake emails or websites, and even visiting homes pretending to verify information. “Their goal is to steal personal, banking, and biometric details to use for financial frauds,” they said.

Vipin Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the Shimla’s Cyber Cell, said complaints about census-related fraud are increasing steadily. “Callers ask for Aadhaar numbers and one-time passwords (OTPs), which can lead to stolen bank funds,” he said, adding that the agency is investigating these incidents closely.

Common fraud tactics

Fake Verification Calls–Scammers claim your census data is incomplete or your name is missing, then ask for your Aadhaar number and OTP. Sharing OTPs can lead to immediate financial loss.

Phishing Websites and Emails—Fraudsters send links to fake census sites resembling official ones, tricking users into entering confidential data.