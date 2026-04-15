ETV Bharat / bharat

Census Enumerators To Visit Households In Eight States And UTs From April 16

New Delhi: Census enumerators will start visiting households in eight states and Union Territories from Thursday for the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) constituting Phase I of Census 2027.

The enumerators will visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Odisha, and Sikkim, along with the NDMC area and Delhi Cantonment Board in the National Capital Territory, as part of the nationwide Census exercise. This will be the second step in the Census operation following the conclusion of the 15-day self-enumeration period.

The exercise will be carried out over a 30-day period till May 15, during which trained enumerators will undertake house-to-house visits for data collection.

The self-enumeration (SE) facility introduced for the first time in Census has received an encouraging response from the public, an official from the Registrar General of India (RGI) said.

“As part of the digital approach adopted for Census 2027, so far around 12 lakh households have successfully availed self-enumeration facility through the official portal,” the official said.

The facility was made available prior to the field enumeration period to enable residents to submit their details online through a secure and user-friendly digital platform. The initiative marks a significant milestone in digitising Census operations and has been widely appreciated for offering flexibility, convenience and ease of participation.

“Residents who have completed self-enumeration are requested to keep their generated self-enumeration ID (SE ID) ready and share the same with the Enumerator during the field visit to complete the HLO process. Households that have not opted for self-enumeration will be covered during the physical house-to-house visit by enumerators,” the spokesperson said.