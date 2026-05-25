Census Enumerators May Face Up To 3 Year Jail Term For Entering False Information, Warns Union Home Ministry
A supervisor has been appointed for every six enumerators to check the accuracy of the information collected.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Union Home Ministry has warned that enumerators will face up to three years in jail if they enter any false information during census collection. It has been stated that if enumerators enter false information for their own benefit, action will be taken under the Census Act of 1948.
Currently, the House Listing and Housing Census for the 16th Census of India is ongoing in Telangana. In this round of the census, enumerators will collect information on household facilities, the head of the household's name, and other details.
The program, which began on May 11, will go on till June 9. Till last Sunday, the collection of details for 65 lakh families and their household facilities was complete. Along with houses, offices, shops and godowns, up to one and a half crore have been registered so far. According to the Census Department's preliminary estimate, more than one crore families live in Telangana.
According to the figures of the state electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs), 1.40 crore houses have electricity connections. Some families have taken 2 or more connections in a single house. The total number of families in the state will be known by June 9.
A supervisor has been appointed for every six enumerators to check the accuracy of the information collected. The supervisor must accompany the enumerators and oversee the listing. They should be submitted online only if everything is correct. The responsibility of supervising them lies with the Tahsildar, Municipal Commissioner and Collector, and the Centre has warned that action will be taken against all of them if any mistake is made.
The Centre directed the Telangana State Census Director's Office to conduct the current census based on the data collected in the 2011-12 census. Telangana had not been formed then. In the newly created districts of Bhadradri and Kumurambhim, the Centre has appointed special observers to check the details of the population census, number of families, and facilities in the houses collected during registration.
Bhadradri District Observer Krishna Mohan oversaw the registration process for houses and families in the district for two days. He cross-checked the details recorded by the enumerators by visiting the respective houses. The facilities in houses in these two districts were minimal as of 2011-12. Now the observers are checking whether they have increased. The Centre hopes that this will give an estimate of the extent of development there.
Due to delays in the recruitment and training of enumerators, complete registration of houses is not being done in Hyderabad city. Officials say the registration process will pick up now that the latest recruitments are complete.
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