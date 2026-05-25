ETV Bharat / bharat

Census Enumerators May Face Up To 3 Year Jail Term For Entering False Information, Warns Union Home Ministry

Hyderabad: The Union Home Ministry has warned that enumerators will face up to three years in jail if they enter any false information during census collection. It has been stated that if enumerators enter false information for their own benefit, action will be taken under the Census Act of 1948.

Currently, the House Listing and Housing Census for the 16th Census of India is ongoing in Telangana. In this round of the census, enumerators will collect information on household facilities, the head of the household's name, and other details.

The program, which began on May 11, will go on till June 9. Till last Sunday, the collection of details for 65 lakh families and their household facilities was complete. Along with houses, offices, shops and godowns, up to one and a half crore have been registered so far. According to the Census Department's preliminary estimate, more than one crore families live in Telangana.