ETV Bharat / bharat

Census 2027 Turning Out To Be Farce: Congress

A census enumerator marks a house during the House Listing and Housing Census as part of India's 16th Census 2027, in Nagaon district, Assam ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday claimed that the 2027 Census is turning out to be a "farce" in many respects and will have "grave implications".

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, shared a media report on X that claimed ISKCON, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Sanatan, Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, Balmiki, Ramdev, Sufi, Shia, Sunni, Methodist, Pentecostal, etc., were listed among 287 "other" religions on the Census self-enumeration portal. Soon after a query was raised with the Home Ministry, the list was quietly removed from the portal without an explanation.

In his post, Ramesh said, "This is bizarre and defies any understanding. And where the drop-down menu should be provided, for instance, for castes other than scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, it is not." "Census 2027 is turning out to be a farce in many respects. This will have grave implications," the Congress leader said.