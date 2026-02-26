ETV Bharat / bharat

Census 2027 Data Collection To Be Tracked In Real Time, 32 Lakh Officials To Use Handheld Devices In Fully Digital Enterprise

A view of the New Delhi Railway Station. File photo used for representational purpose. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Authorities will undertake real-time monitoring of field operations in Census 2027 using a Census Management and Monitoring System, or CMMS, a digital portal that will be at the heart of one of the largest administrative exercises in the world.

Registrar General of India (RGI) Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, in a circular addressed to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories, said that the ensuing Census 2027 will make extensive use of digital technology to enhance the quality, efficiency, and timeliness of data collection and dissemination.

"In the forthcoming Census, data will be collected through digital mode, marking a significant and transformative step towards the modernisation of the Census process," he said.

Replacing clipboards and carbon copies with handheld devices and geotagged mapping tools, the centralised web-based command platform will make Census 2027 India's first fully digital Census, marking a decisive break from the paper-bound enumeration.

The software, designed to monitor the exercise in near real time, will allow 32 lakh field functionaries -- enumerators and supervisors -- to capture a granular demographic, social and economic data from hundreds of millions of households using handheld devices.

The data can be transmitted, aggregated, and validated through the CMMS architecture, significantly reducing the time required for compilation and error correction.

The circular says that the CMMS will facilitate end-to-end management of the Census operations, including creation of users at various levels, handling of training modules, creation of houselisting blocks (HLB) and its description and supervisory circles, allocation of supervisory circles and HLBs, the generation of appointment letter and ID cards of enumerators and supervisors, among others.

It said the CMMS also enables role-based access control to facilitate appointments, training, and near-real-time monitoring of Census field operations.

The software will include a web-based mapping application that facilitates the geo-tagging of houselisting blocks, effectively marrying spatial data with demographic enumeration.

The digital mapping tools will help the officials to delineate boundaries with greater precision, reducing overlaps and omissions, officials in the know of the developments said.