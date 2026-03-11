ETV Bharat / bharat

Census 2027 To Also Include Transgender-Headed Households, Rajya Sabha Told

New Delhi: The upcoming Census will collect data on sex of head of household--Male, Female and Transgender, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a written response, said Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases. The questions for the first phase, which covers Houselisting and Housing Census, have been notified.

"Information on Housing condition, Household particulars including name and sex of the head of the household, amenities available and assets possessed by the household will be collected in this phase. Three categories of sex of the head of household, viz. Male/Female/Transgender will be collected," Rai said.

Questions for the second phase, which is Population Enumeration, where information of each individual will be collected, will be notified in due course, he added.

The minister said enumerators shall undertake house-to-house field visits in the entire enumeration area for the collection of Census data to avoid any exclusion on any ground.