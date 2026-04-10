ETV Bharat / bharat

Census 2027: Over 5.72 Lakh Households Avail Self-Enumeration Facility So Far In First Phase

Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB) Dhirendra Ojha, and others during a press conference, in New Delhi on Mar 30, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Registrar General of India announced on Friday that more than 5.72 lakh households have availed the self-enumeration facility so far in the first phase of the Census 2027. This reflects the growing participation in the digital initiative of the Census, it said.

In a social media post on 'X', the RGI said, "By choosing to provide their details online, these families have embraced a faster, smarter and more convenient way to contribute to nation-building."

"The #SelfEnumeration facility for Phase 1 - Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) is currently underway in select States/UTs. If the SE window is open in your State/UT, join in and self-enumerate through the official portal," it added.

The self-enumeration facility is available to citizens in states and Union territories, which will start physical Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) from April 16. The Census 2027 first kick-started on April 1 in eight states and Union territories, including New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantt areas of the national capital, with a 15-day self-enumeration window, a first in the history of the massive exercise.