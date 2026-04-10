Census 2027: Over 5.72 Lakh Households Avail Self-Enumeration Facility So Far In First Phase
The self-enumeration facility is available to citizens in states and Union territories, which will start physical Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) from April 16.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 8:52 AM IST
New Delhi: The Registrar General of India announced on Friday that more than 5.72 lakh households have availed the self-enumeration facility so far in the first phase of the Census 2027. This reflects the growing participation in the digital initiative of the Census, it said.
In a social media post on 'X', the RGI said, "By choosing to provide their details online, these families have embraced a faster, smarter and more convenient way to contribute to nation-building."
More than 5.72 lakh households have availed of the Self-Enumeration facility so far, reflecting growing participation in the digital initiative of #Census2027.— Census India 2027 (@CensusIndia2027) April 10, 2026
By choosing to provide their details online, these families have embraced a faster, smarter and a more convenient way…
"The #SelfEnumeration facility for Phase 1 - Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) is currently underway in select States/UTs. If the SE window is open in your State/UT, join in and self-enumerate through the official portal," it added.
The self-enumeration facility is available to citizens in states and Union territories, which will start physical Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) from April 16. The Census 2027 first kick-started on April 1 in eight states and Union territories, including New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantt areas of the national capital, with a 15-day self-enumeration window, a first in the history of the massive exercise.
A specially developed portal for self-enumeration has been opened for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Karnataka, Sikkim, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, and areas under the NDMC and the Cantonment Board of the national capital, where citizens can answer the listed questions.
After providing necessary details and answering questions, the citizens will generate a special ID, which they will provide to enumerators who visit their homes during the HLO process for verification.
The Census, the eighth since independence, is being conducted in two phases, covering house listing and housing census in Phase I from April to September, over a period of 30 days as per the convenience of respective state and Union Territory governments, followed by population enumeration in Phase II in February 2027 (except for Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where it will be done in September, 2026).
In a first, the exercise will be completely digital, with enumerators using a special mobile application to collect information.
During the housing listing operations, the enumerators will physically visit each house and building, and pose 33 questions to each citizen regarding basic facilities in their houses, information about the head of the household, such as the name and sex, and the ownership status, among others.
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