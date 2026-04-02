ETV Bharat / bharat

Census 2027: Officials Found Violating Rules To Face Stern Action, Warns RGI

New Delhi: The Registrar General of India (RGI) on Thursday said stern action will be taken against any official or employee found violating rules or negligence of duty during the first phase of the Census.

Confirming this to ETV Bharat here on Thursday, a senior official from the RGI said, “Yes a circular has been issued in this direction.” The circular issued to the Directorate of Census Operations across the country, states that the officials could face up to three years in jail. Additionally, members of the public who do not cooperate with the Census may also face fines and legal action.

The RGI issued the circular under Census Act 1948 which holds both the general public and officials and employees involved in the Census accountable. Under Section 11 of the Census Act 1948, if a census officer or a person legally bound to assist in the census refuses to perform his/her duty or obstructs others, he/she can face up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1,000.