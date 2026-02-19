Census 2027: Jammu Kashmir Govt Sets Up Timeline For First Phase
The officials are being geared up for training, with about 3,000 officials to be part of the granular data collection.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially notified the timeline for Census 2027, the first in 16 years, with the first exercise for housing listings and housing to kick off between May and June.
The supposed decennial exercise will be preceded by the 15-day self-enumeration starting from May 17 to submit their details through digital mode, per a formal notification of the J&K government.
This is the first time the self-enumeration has been listed in the census before the enumerator visits for a door-to-door survey. Being the first digital census, it will collect data using mobile applications and a central portal for monitoring.
Director of Census Operations, J&K and Ladakh, Amit Sharma, said that they were starting the first phase of the census, followed by the population enumeration in the second phase. “The first phase involves house listings and a housing census, and officials will visit each household to collect details,” he told ETV Bharat.
In the union territory, the officials are being geared up for training, with about 3,000 officials to be part of the granular data collection. These officials are part of a 30-lakh workforce that will complete the gigantic task of collecting the details across India, with the visit of enumerators meant to ensure that there is no exclusion on any ground.
According to the union government, the first phase of house listing and housing census will be conducted in 2026, followed by population enumeration in 2027. The house listing and housing census are aimed at setting up a comprehensive inventory of buildings and households across the country.
While the cutoff date for the population has been set on March 1, 2027, for snowbound western Himalayan states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the reference date has been set on October 1, 2026.
Invoking its powers under Section 3 of the Census Act, read with Rule 6A and Rule 8 (iii) of the Census Rules, 1990, the J&K Financial Commissioner, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, notified the house listings operations for 30 days from June 1.
This supersedes the previous notification issued in December 2019 after the census, supposed to be conducted in 2021, was postponed following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The last nationwide census was carried out in 2011, with the union government clearing an Rs 11,718 crore budget for the fresh, gigantic task.
During the house listings and housing census, the assigned government officials will ask 33 questions comprising the ownership status of the house, its use, the dominant construction material used in floors and roofs, the number of people in the household and the head of the household.
The 2027 census will be the 16th census and eighth after independence for collecting micro-level data on parameters including housing, amenities, demography, language, &c. The exercise is conducted under the Census Act, 1948, and the Census Rules, 1990, provide the legal framework for its conduct.
Also Read