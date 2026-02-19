ETV Bharat / bharat

Census 2027: Jammu Kashmir Govt Sets Up Timeline For First Phase

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially notified the timeline for Census 2027, the first in 16 years, with the first exercise for housing listings and housing to kick off between May and June.

The supposed decennial exercise will be preceded by the 15-day self-enumeration starting from May 17 to submit their details through digital mode, per a formal notification of the J&K government.

This is the first time the self-enumeration has been listed in the census before the enumerator visits for a door-to-door survey. Being the first digital census, it will collect data using mobile applications and a central portal for monitoring.

Director of Census Operations, J&K and Ladakh, Amit Sharma, said that they were starting the first phase of the census, followed by the population enumeration in the second phase. “The first phase involves house listings and a housing census, and officials will visit each household to collect details,” he told ETV Bharat.

In the union territory, the officials are being geared up for training, with about 3,000 officials to be part of the granular data collection. These officials are part of a 30-lakh workforce that will complete the gigantic task of collecting the details across India, with the visit of enumerators meant to ensure that there is no exclusion on any ground.

According to the union government, the first phase of house listing and housing census will be conducted in 2026, followed by population enumeration in 2027. The house listing and housing census are aimed at setting up a comprehensive inventory of buildings and households across the country.