ETV Bharat / bharat

Census 2027: House Listing Phase To Cover Foreign Nationals Including Rohingyas In Jammu

Jammu: As the self enumeration for census 2027 begins on May 17 in Jammu and listing of households from June 1, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) enumerators will be covering every person including foreign nationals living in the city.

Be it Rohingya population or Bangladeshi nationals, everybody will be listed alongside the locals but this will not be taken as proof whether people are staying legally or illegally.

"We will be only assessing the ground situation as who is living here but it will not be proof of citizenship. We are not approving anybody whether they are staying validly or invalidly here. It is the assessment of the ground situation as to what we are getting on the ground. It will be assessed as what kind of documents you are having, in what kind of house you are living and how much land have you occupied," Dr. Devansh Yadav, JMC Commissioner and Principal Census Officer told a presser ahead of the start of self enumeration of census 2027 here on Saturday.

A view of a Rohingya slum in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

A small chunk of the Rohingya population lives in Jammu and many right-wing parties have raised objections about their stay in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir. These parties have been demanding deporting the Rohingyas, but the government of India hasn't taken any decision in this regard.