Census 2027: House Listing Phase To Cover Foreign Nationals Including Rohingyas In Jammu
Addressing a presser in Jammu, JMC Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav said this will not be taken as proof whether people are staying legally.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 16, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Jammu: As the self enumeration for census 2027 begins on May 17 in Jammu and listing of households from June 1, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) enumerators will be covering every person including foreign nationals living in the city.
Be it Rohingya population or Bangladeshi nationals, everybody will be listed alongside the locals but this will not be taken as proof whether people are staying legally or illegally.
"We will be only assessing the ground situation as who is living here but it will not be proof of citizenship. We are not approving anybody whether they are staying validly or invalidly here. It is the assessment of the ground situation as to what we are getting on the ground. It will be assessed as what kind of documents you are having, in what kind of house you are living and how much land have you occupied," Dr. Devansh Yadav, JMC Commissioner and Principal Census Officer told a presser ahead of the start of self enumeration of census 2027 here on Saturday.
A small chunk of the Rohingya population lives in Jammu and many right-wing parties have raised objections about their stay in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir. These parties have been demanding deporting the Rohingyas, but the government of India hasn't taken any decision in this regard.
JMC Commissioner Devensh said that the self enumeration will be held between May 17 and 31 and after that from June 1 to 30, around 1200 census enumerators of JMC will be visiting every household to fill in the details.
"The self enumeration will help in fetching all the details when the enumerators visit every household and the chances of mistakes will be less," he said.
The JMC Commissioner further informed that in the first phase of census in June, only house listing exercise will be done whereas population listing will be done in the month of February 2027.
When asked whether caste census and socio-economic census will also be carried out, Devansh Yadav said, "The caste will be also asked and those who inform about their caste will be mentioned”. He further said that the socio-economic condition of the family will also be covered.
“All the details about what kind of items one owns including house, television, refrigerator, bike and all other things will be asked. But all the details will be kept confidential and will not be shared for income tax purposes."
The JMC Commissioner informed that Jammu city has an estimated around eight lakh population with 75 municipal wards, 15 outer areas and few slums.
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