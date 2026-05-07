Census 2027 Hits Ghaziabad Roadblock, As Over 800 Employees Seek Exemption From Duties
The UP district administration has constituted a medical board to differentiate genuine health concerns from fake, warns of action against those trying to evade duty.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration has a new problem on its hands. As the Census 2027 begins on May 21, 2026, it is busy counting applications seeking exemption from census duties.
The reasons cited vary from health, family and personal.
The administration is conducting a rigorous review of all such cases to ensure that the census remains unaffected. It has now constituted a medical board at the District MMG Hospital to verify health-related claims.
The district administration has made it clear that any negligence in carrying out the Census will not be tolerated under any circumstances. While relief will be considered for employees facing genuine difficulties, strict action will be initiated under Sections 4 and 11 of the Census Act, 1948, against those attempting to evade duty without a valid reason. The administration is currently focused on ensuring that the entire process remains both transparent and effective through a combination of training sessions and medical examinations.
Applications Under Scrutiny
According to Saurav Bhatt, Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue), over 800 applications seeking exemption from census duty have been received. While many employees have cited health-related issues, others have submitted applications citing family obligations or other personal difficulties. The administration is committed to ensuring that no genuine difficulty is overlooked. However, it is taking measures to ensure that no employee is able to evade duty without a valid justification.
It will be determined whether or not the employee concerned is genuinely fit to perform their duties only after an examination and assessment by the board. Further action will be initiated by the district administration based on the medical board's report.
More than 9,000 personnel have been assigned census duties. The administration is organising various training sessions to equip all employees with the necessary skills for the census operation.
The personnel were assigned their duties and duly informed as early as the first week of April, when the schedule for training sessions was also released. Yet, a significant number of personnel failed to attend the training sessions. As a result, the district administration is now organising special training sessions to provide these personnel with a final opportunity to attend. Should they fail to attend even this time, their conduct will be deemed an act of indiscipline. The administration has made it clear that departmental proceedings will be initiated against such employees.
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