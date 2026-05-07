ETV Bharat / bharat

Census 2027 Hits Ghaziabad Roadblock, As Over 800 Employees Seek Exemption From Duties

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration has a new problem on its hands. As the Census 2027 begins on May 21, 2026, it is busy counting applications seeking exemption from census duties.

The reasons cited vary from health, family and personal.

The administration is conducting a rigorous review of all such cases to ensure that the census remains unaffected. It has now constituted a medical board at the District MMG Hospital to verify health-related claims.

The district administration has made it clear that any negligence in carrying out the Census will not be tolerated under any circumstances. While relief will be considered for employees facing genuine difficulties, strict action will be initiated under Sections 4 and 11 of the Census Act, 1948, against those attempting to evade duty without a valid reason. The administration is currently focused on ensuring that the entire process remains both transparent and effective through a combination of training sessions and medical examinations.

Applications Under Scrutiny