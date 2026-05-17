ETV Bharat / bharat

Census 2027 Begins In Jammu Kashmir With Digital Self-Enumeration

Srinagar: Census 2027 began on Sunday with digital self enumeration of citizens, house listing and housing census (HLO) operations in the union territory of Jammu Kashmir.

Several citizens and officials registered themselves on the census website of the government of India. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha completed his self-enumeration on the day, marking the beginning of the House listing and Housing Census (HLO) operations in the UT of Jammu Kashmir.

Sinha said that census is India’s first fully digital and paperless Census integrating advanced digital technologies, mobile-based data collection systems and self-enumeration mechanisms. He said the exercise is aimed at ensuring greater efficiency, transparency, accuracy and real-time monitoring of operations.

Sinha said the census carries special significance for the UT in view of urban expansion, migration trends, expansion of municipal jurisdictions and evolving developmental priorities. “The Census will generate reliable and granular datasets essential for evidence-based governance, targeted welfare delivery and long-term planning,” he said.

According to Census officials, the self-enumeration period from 17 May 2026 to 31 May 2026 will collect information regarding several key aspects of the housing and conditions of buildings.

Self-enumeration represents one of the most important and citizen-centric innovations in Census 2027 and is expected to transform public participation in the Census process. Through this facility, households will be able to directly submit their Census information digitally through a secure online portal during the notified period.

Questions in this phase will cover aspects such as housing conditions, household assets, amenities and facilities, access to sanitation and drinking water, type of construction, communication and transport facilities, availability of electricity and internet.