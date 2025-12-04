Celina Jaitly Hopes She Would Be Able To Speak To Her Brother Detained In Dubai
The Delhi High Court directed the MEA that Major Vikrant is informed that Celina wishes to speak with him.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 5:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly on Thursday expressed hope that she would be able to speak with her brother, Vikrant Jaitly, a retired Major of Indian Army's Para Special Forces, who has been detained in the United Arab Emirates.
"I am 100 per cent confident that finally after this very long and dreaded wait, with all sorts of thoughts crossing my mind, I will finally be able to speak to my brother and maybe even meet him. And we are likely to soon meet the ambassador also. So I am really looking forward to this meeting... We are ourselves to find out more. We are working together to find out what it is. And I think the MEA will be best to answer this. We have no idea," she told PTI.
Celina's statement came after the Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to make sure that Major Vikrant is informed, during the next consular access, that Celina wishes to speak with him. The direction came while the court Celina's hearing her plea for assistance.
The court also told the MEA to help Celina communicate with her brother, either through the TAMM app or any other method available.
Major Vikrant is in detention in the UAE since September 6, 2024. He was picked up by masked men from the Dubai's Mall of the Emirates while he was on the way to his car with his wife.
In November this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is in touch with the UAE authorities on the case of Major Vikrant.
“We are seized of the matter related to Indian national Major Vikrant Jaitley. Consular officials from our Embassy in Abu Dhabi have obtained regular consular access and met him on four occasions. Our Embassy continues to extend all possible consular assistance to him. They are in touch with the family, including the wife of the detainee. As directed by the Delhi High Court, our Embassy is providing all possible assistance,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at the weekly briefing of the ministry in New Delhi.
With Agency Inputs
Also Read
Indian Embassy Is In Touch With UAE Authorities Over Major Vikram Jaitly: MEA