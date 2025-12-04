ETV Bharat / bharat

Celina Jaitly Hopes She Would Be Able To Speak To Her Brother Detained In Dubai

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly on Thursday expressed hope that she would be able to speak with her brother, Vikrant Jaitly, a retired Major of Indian Army's Para Special Forces, who has been detained in the United Arab Emirates.

"I am 100 per cent confident that finally after this very long and dreaded wait, with all sorts of thoughts crossing my mind, I will finally be able to speak to my brother and maybe even meet him. And we are likely to soon meet the ambassador also. So I am really looking forward to this meeting... We are ourselves to find out more. We are working together to find out what it is. And I think the MEA will be best to answer this. We have no idea," she told PTI.

Celina's statement came after the Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to make sure that Major Vikrant is informed, during the next consular access, that Celina wishes to speak with him. The direction came while the court Celina's hearing her plea for assistance.

The court also told the MEA to help Celina communicate with her brother, either through the TAMM app or any other method available.