ETV Bharat / bharat

'Celebrating Motherhood Across Civilisations': India And Italy Unite Through Art At Bengaluru Exhibition

George said the exhibition would deepen cultural and diplomatic relations between India and Italy while encouraging greater tourism exchange. He noted that Karnataka has more than 500 centrally protected monuments and four UNESCO World Heritage properties, including Hampi, Pattadakal and the Hoysala temples at Belur and Halebid.



“Karnataka received more than 284 million visitors in 2023, showing the importance of tourism to the state’s economy,” George said. He invited schools, families and art lovers to visit the exhibition, which will remain open until September 20, and assured government support for similar cultural programmes and partnerships.



The exhibition’s centrepiece is Sandro Botticelli’s “Madonna and Child,” painted around 1490 and displayed in Bengaluru for the first time. It is presented alongside ancient Indian sculptures, Etruscan objects and rare artefacts drawn from museums in Mathura, Udaipur and other regions.

Dignitaries at the inauguration ceremony (ETV Bharat)

Visitors at the exhibition (ETV Bharat)

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Italian Consul General in Bengaluru Giandomenico Milano said the exhibition reflects the expanding relationship between Italy and India, now recognised as a special strategic partnership covering culture, innovation, science, defence and sustainability.“Art remains a timeless language that allows people to recognise shared values across different histories and cultures,” Milano said. He added that human experience must remain at the centre of cultural expression even as artificial intelligence rapidly develops.Speaking to ETV Bharat Rezwan Razack, Joint Managing Director, Prestige Group, who is supporting the exhibition said, “Great cities are defined not only by the buildings they create, but also by the culture they preserve.” He said the exhibition would bring major artistic traditions to Bengaluru, encourage young people to explore art and history, and strengthen cultural dialogue between India and Italy.The exhibition compares Indian Matrikas and Hariti figures with ancient Etruscan representations of Mater Matuta, a protective goddess associated with children, dawn and renewal. Its artworks explore the mother as nurturer, protector and source of sacrifice, knowledge and identity.Milano said preparations were underway for the Italy-India Year of Culture and Tourism in 2027. The Bengaluru exhibition includes guided visits and educational activities, with 31 schools and institutions already registered.NGMA Bengaluru Director Priyanka Mary Francis, IAS, described the exhibition as a rare opportunity for people across southern India to see important international and historical works without travelling abroad. “The collection demonstrates how motherhood crosses languages and cultures while retaining distinct forms of artistic expression,” she said.Co-curator Professor Naman P. Ahuja said the project encourages visitors to understand other civilisations by respecting their differences instead of seeking uniformity. He explained that the exhibition also explores ideas connected with mata, matra and matrix, linking motherhood with birth, language, thought, knowledge and creation.Assembling the collection required coordination with institutions in Mathura, Udaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Florence. Ahuja said provincial museums preserve major works that often remain outside textbooks and public attention and deserve wider recognition and institutional protection.The exhibition was organised with the Consulate General of Italy, NGMA and the Union Ministry of Culture, with support from the Prestige Heritage Learning Initiative. It was co-curated by Ahuja and Andrea Anastasio.