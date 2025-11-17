Celebrating 298 Years Of Jaipur's Royal Legacy: A "Pink City" Blooms Anew
When the Prince of Wales came to Jaipur in 1876, Maharaja Ram Singh II of Jaipur painted the entire city pink to welcome him
Published : November 17, 2025 at 5:13 PM IST
Jaipur: Known as the Pink City for its architecture, sculpture and planned urban structure, Jaipur is turning 298 years old on November 18. King Sawai Jai Singh II of the Kachhwaha dynasty of Amer built this historic and well-planned city. He shifted his capital from Amer to Jaipur.
Jaipur was not pink at the time of its creation. In the year 1876, when the Prince of Wales came to Jaipur on the invitation of the then Maharaja Ram Singh II of Jaipur, Ram Singh had painted the entire Jaipur pink to welcome him. Pink is considered a symbol of hospitality in Indian culture. After this, Jaipur is known as the Pink city.
The Kachhwaha dynasty established its rule in the Dhundhar region of Rajasthan in the 11th century, eventually making Amerits capital before founding the modern city of Jaipur in 1727. They were a powerful Rajput clan, historically significant for their close alliance with the Mughal Empire and their contributions to art, architecture, and military endeavours.
Sawai Jaisingh II was himself an astronomer and a profound expert in Vastu Shastra. He had prepared the layout of Jaipur with the famous Bengal architect Vidyadhar Bhattacharya.
Educator Sunil Sharma says that Raja Sawai Jai Singh II of Amer laid the foundation stone of Jaipur near Gangapol Gate on 18 November 1727. Before this, Vastu Yagya was also performed here, in which Vidyadhar Bhattacharya, known in Vastu Shastra, Jagannath Samrat and Ratnakar Poundrik performed the puja. After this, the foundation of Jaipur was laid near Gangapol Gate.
Sunil Sharma says that one of the reasons behind the foundation of Jaipur near Gangapol Gate was that this place is in the North East direction which is called Ishan. According to Astrology and Vastu Shastra, the North East direction is considered auspicious, hence the foundation of Jaipur was laid in the North East direction. Nine quartets were also created in Jaipur based on the nine planets. These include Chaukdi Gangapol, Choukdi Ramchandra Ji, Topkhana Hazuri, Johari Bazar.
Senior journalist and historian Jitendra Singh Shekhawat says that the rule of the Kachhwaha clan used to run from the princely state of Amer. When Sawai Jai Singh II took over the reins of Amer, Amer began to decline in terms of population. Amer is surrounded by hills on all sides. In such a situation, in view of the increasing population and water crisis, Sawai Jai Singh II decided to build a new city. For this he laid the foundation stone near Gangapur to build a new city outside Amer.
Sunil Sharma says that a wall was built around Jaipur to protect the city from external attacks and for the security of the city, which was built at a height of more than 60 feet. Seven big gates were also built here. These include Gangapol, Chandpol, Surajpol, Kishanpol, Dhruvapol, Shivpol and Rampol Gate.
Today Kishanpol is known as Ajmeri Gate, Shivpol as Sanganeri Gate and Dhruva Pol as Jorawar Singh Gate and Rampol as Ghatgate. In the year 1945, the then Prime Minister of Jaipur, Mirza Ismail, built the eighth gate under the name of New Gate.
Jitendra Singh Shekhawat says that Sawai Jai Singh II laid the foundation of Jaipur on 18 November 1727. By 1735-36, he had shifted his capital from Amber to Jaipur, as many large buildings, including the City Palace, had been constructed in Jaipur by then. Along with this, the construction of major roads, four walls and gates was also completed.
