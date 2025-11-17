ETV Bharat / bharat

Celebrating 298 Years Of Jaipur's Royal Legacy: A "Pink City" Blooms Anew

Jaipur, which was not pink at the time of its creation, was painted pink by Ram Singh II in 1876. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Known as the Pink City for its architecture, sculpture and planned urban structure, Jaipur is turning 298 years old on November 18. King Sawai Jai Singh II of the Kachhwaha dynasty of Amer built this historic and well-planned city. He shifted his capital from Amer to Jaipur.

Jaipur was not pink at the time of its creation. In the year 1876, when the Prince of Wales came to Jaipur on the invitation of the then Maharaja Ram Singh II of Jaipur, Ram Singh had painted the entire Jaipur pink to welcome him. Pink is considered a symbol of hospitality in Indian culture. After this, Jaipur is known as the Pink city.

The Kachhwaha dynasty established its rule in the Dhundhar region of Rajasthan in the 11th century, eventually making Amerits capital before founding the modern city of Jaipur in 1727. They were a powerful Rajput clan, historically significant for their close alliance with the Mughal Empire and their contributions to art, architecture, and military endeavours.

Sawai Jaisingh II was himself an astronomer and a profound expert in Vastu Shastra. He had prepared the layout of Jaipur with the famous Bengal architect Vidyadhar Bhattacharya.

Educator Sunil Sharma says that Raja Sawai Jai Singh II of Amer laid the foundation stone of Jaipur near Gangapol Gate on 18 November 1727. Before this, Vastu Yagya was also performed here, in which Vidyadhar Bhattacharya, known in Vastu Shastra, Jagannath Samrat and Ratnakar Poundrik performed the puja. After this, the foundation of Jaipur was laid near Gangapol Gate.