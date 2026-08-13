ETV Bharat / bharat

CEC, US Envoy Discuss Closer Cooperation on Election Management, Training

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar meets US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on Wednesday ( IANS )

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday discussed ways to deepen cooperation in election management and training of election officials, the poll watchdog said in a statement.

Kumar, who is also Chairman of the Council of Member States of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), met Gor at Nirvachan Sadan here.

According to a statement by the poll body, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening democratic cooperation in line with the vision set out at the International Conference on Inclusive and Accessible Democratic Elections and Management (IICDEM) 2026.