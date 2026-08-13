CEC, US Envoy Discuss Closer Cooperation on Election Management, Training
The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening democratic cooperation
Published : August 13, 2026 at 9:15 AM IST
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday discussed ways to deepen cooperation in election management and training of election officials, the poll watchdog said in a statement.
Kumar, who is also Chairman of the Council of Member States of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), met Gor at Nirvachan Sadan here.
According to a statement by the poll body, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening democratic cooperation in line with the vision set out at the International Conference on Inclusive and Accessible Democratic Elections and Management (IICDEM) 2026.
They also agreed to work closely to deepen collaboration in election management and the training of election staff. The meeting comes as the ECI has been seeking greater engagement and exchange of best practices with election management bodies and international institutions on strengthening electoral processes and building institutional capacity.
International IDEA, an intergovernmental organisation that works to advance democracy worldwide, brings together member states and supports countries in developing and strengthening democratic institutions and electoral processes.
The CEC's role as Chairman of the Council of Member States of International IDEA also provides a platform for India to engage with other member countries on issues concerning electoral democracy and election management.
Also read: