CEC Targeted For Cleaning Bihar Electoral Rolls Through SIR & Not Letting Dead Voters Vote: ECI Sources

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Amid the Congress party blaming Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the outcome of the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday claimed it was obvious that CEC would face attack because he had "cleaned the electoral rolls" through Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

Countering allegations of the grand old party that CEC favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JDU-led NDA through the SIR, which was conducted prior to Assembly elections in Bihar, ECI sources told ETV Bharat, "Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar cleaned the electoral rolls through SIR in Bihar."

Referring to the 65 lakh people whose names were removed from the draft electoral rolls published as part of the SIR exercise in Bihar, sources while referring to the outcome of the Assembly polls, in a veiled attack on the Opposition said, "Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lost because 22 lakh dead, 36 lakh permanently shifted and seven lakh duplicate voters could not vote in Bihar. Now, Congress and RJD will fight with him (CEC), for sure."

Sources in the poll panel added that there were zero appeals during the SIR in Bihar.

It may be mentioned that at the outset of the first phase of SIR in Bihar, the ECI had categorically stated that its primary objective is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll and that no ineligible voter is included.

Since early morning, as the early trends signalled a clean sweep for the NDA in Bihar, senior Congress leaders including Pawan Khera have been critical of the CEC for conducting the SIR, aimed at purification of the electoral roll.