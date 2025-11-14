CEC Targeted For Cleaning Bihar Electoral Rolls Through SIR & Not Letting Dead Voters Vote: ECI Sources
CEC cleaned electoral rolls in Bihar through SIR, so it's obvious he would be targeted for not letting dead voters to vote, said ECI sources.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Amid the Congress party blaming Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the outcome of the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday claimed it was obvious that CEC would face attack because he had "cleaned the electoral rolls" through Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.
Countering allegations of the grand old party that CEC favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JDU-led NDA through the SIR, which was conducted prior to Assembly elections in Bihar, ECI sources told ETV Bharat, "Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar cleaned the electoral rolls through SIR in Bihar."
Referring to the 65 lakh people whose names were removed from the draft electoral rolls published as part of the SIR exercise in Bihar, sources while referring to the outcome of the Assembly polls, in a veiled attack on the Opposition said, "Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lost because 22 lakh dead, 36 lakh permanently shifted and seven lakh duplicate voters could not vote in Bihar. Now, Congress and RJD will fight with him (CEC), for sure."
Sources in the poll panel added that there were zero appeals during the SIR in Bihar.
It may be mentioned that at the outset of the first phase of SIR in Bihar, the ECI had categorically stated that its primary objective is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll and that no ineligible voter is included.
Since early morning, as the early trends signalled a clean sweep for the NDA in Bihar, senior Congress leaders including Pawan Khera have been critical of the CEC for conducting the SIR, aimed at purification of the electoral roll.
In his first reaction on the election results, Khera while talking to the reporters here said, "The contest is directly between the Election Commission of India and the people of Bihar. Let's see who wins."
Without mincing words, he said, "I am talking about the direct straight contest between (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar and the people of Bihar. I cannot underestimate the people of Bihar. They have shown immense courage despite Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and 'vote chori' (vote theft). Let's see in the hours ahead how effective Gyanesh Kumar proves to be."
Khera, who is also the Chairman of Congress' Media and Publicity Department said, "These are only early trends. It seems that Gyanesh Kumar is currently outweighing the people of Bihar. We are waiting to see whether, in the coming hours, the people of Bihar will outweigh Gyanesh Kumar, or Gyanesh Kumar will outweigh the people of Bihar. Let’s see."
In response to a question on party's future course of action, the senior Congress leader said, "We will discuss later."
Notably, prior to the Assembly elections, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) had carried out 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' across the state accusing the ECI of "vote theft" in the SIR to favour the ruling dispensation.
The poll panel had then refuted the allegations of the Opposition parties.
