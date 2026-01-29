ETV Bharat / bharat

CEC-Mamata Meeting On Monday Evening

EC officials said CEC Kumar has given time to the TMC delegation led by Banerjee to meet on February 2, at 4 PM. The West Bengal chief minister had on Wednesday said she would take her fight against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to Delhi sooner rather than later.

Launching a blistering attack on the EC and BJP alike for "unspeakable harassment" of people in the name of SIR, Banerjee alleged in Singur on Wednesday that the exercise is an attempt to implement "NRC through the backdoor".

"Will not allow them to send anyone to detention camps, we will not allow the NRC to be implemented here. Let them call you to hearings, it's only their show of arrogance, of their pride. I will shatter their pride, have faith in me," she had said.