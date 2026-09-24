CEC Kumar Should Be Prosecuted For Treason For Allowing 'Unfair' Polls: Priyanka Gandhi
She says anybody who 'plays around' with the democratic process of elections is committing treason against the nation.
By PTI
Published : September 24, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
Wayanad: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday demanded that CEC Gyanesh Kumar should be criminally prosecuted for the offence of "treason" for allegedly intentionally allowing an "unfair election" to take place by deleting around 13 crore voters from the electoral rolls.
Vadra, speaking to reporters here, said that anybody who "plays around" with the democratic process of elections is committing treason against the nation.
"That is our very very clear stand. I do not think anybody in that position should have legal protection in the way that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has, if they have done illegal acts," the Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency said.
She claimed that tampering with electoral rolls and deleting around 13 crore voters from it was "a criminal act against democracy, against the constitution and against the nation".
"He should be criminally prosecuted just like any other criminal, and he should be tried for treason. This is my very clear stand," she contended.
Two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, had red-flagged issues relating to deletion of names under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raised objections to the decision-making process 14 times in the past few months, according to a media report.
Reacting to it, the EC has asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution and all its orders "are an outcome of the unanimous decisions of the full Commission in the past one year".
However, ECI officials have said that the poll body was unanimous in its decisions related to the pan-India SIR of voters' list.
Vadra said that if Kumar was aware of elections being "rigged" and allowed it to happen, then it's "treachery to the nation" and "an act of treason".
She also said that if manipulation of voters' lists and deletion of voters had taken place then the people who are responsible for it have to be taken to task and they have to be held responsible for it.
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