ETV Bharat / bharat

CEC Kumar Should Be Prosecuted For Treason For Allowing 'Unfair' Polls: Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday demanded that CEC Gyanesh Kumar should be criminally prosecuted for the offence of "treason" for allegedly intentionally allowing an "unfair election" to take place by deleting around 13 crore voters from the electoral rolls.

Vadra, speaking to reporters here, said that anybody who "plays around" with the democratic process of elections is committing treason against the nation.

"That is our very very clear stand. I do not think anybody in that position should have legal protection in the way that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has, if they have done illegal acts," the Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency said.

She claimed that tampering with electoral rolls and deleting around 13 crore voters from it was "a criminal act against democracy, against the constitution and against the nation".

"He should be criminally prosecuted just like any other criminal, and he should be tried for treason. This is my very clear stand," she contended.