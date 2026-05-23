ETV Bharat / bharat

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Visits India-China Border Areas In Uttarakhand To Review Poll Preparedness, Revision

Uttarkashi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar arrived in the border district of Uttarkashi on Saturday. The visit near the India-China border is aimed at assessing the ground arrangements for upcoming assembly polls in the remote and sensitive areas as well as reviewing the special intensive revision (SIR).

The CEC, upon arrival at the Jhala helipad, was welcomed by administrative officials, including Uttarakhand’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr. BVRC Purushottam and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Mukta Mishra, who presented him with a sapling.

Kumar then headed directly to Harsil, a strategic area near the international border, to inspect polling stations, where security was beefed up. Following his inspection in Harsil, the CEC Kumar is also scheduled to visit the world-renowned Gangotri Dham, where he will review the pilgrimage arrangements, security measures, and the preparedness of the local administration.

The visit by the CEC is regarded as a crucial step toward further strengthening the democratic framework in the border regions. The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) proactive engagement in these remote and border areas has also sparked enthusiasm among the local populace.