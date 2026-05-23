CEC Gyanesh Kumar Visits India-China Border Areas In Uttarakhand To Review Poll Preparedness, Revision
CEC Gyanesh Kumar visits Uttarkashi near India-China border to inspect polling preparedness, security, and special intensive revision ahead of assembly elections in remote areas.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Uttarkashi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar arrived in the border district of Uttarkashi on Saturday. The visit near the India-China border is aimed at assessing the ground arrangements for upcoming assembly polls in the remote and sensitive areas as well as reviewing the special intensive revision (SIR).
The CEC, upon arrival at the Jhala helipad, was welcomed by administrative officials, including Uttarakhand’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr. BVRC Purushottam and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Mukta Mishra, who presented him with a sapling.
Kumar then headed directly to Harsil, a strategic area near the international border, to inspect polling stations, where security was beefed up. Following his inspection in Harsil, the CEC Kumar is also scheduled to visit the world-renowned Gangotri Dham, where he will review the pilgrimage arrangements, security measures, and the preparedness of the local administration.
The visit by the CEC is regarded as a crucial step toward further strengthening the democratic framework in the border regions. The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) proactive engagement in these remote and border areas has also sparked enthusiasm among the local populace.
During the CEC’s visit, a detailed review will be conducted regarding the facilities available at polling stations, communication systems, the accessibility of polling personnel, security management, and the specific challenges associated with conducting elections in remote areas.
As part of the SIR drive, the CEC will also seek feedback from officials regarding the addition of new voters to the electoral rolls, the removal of names belonging to deceased or relocated voters, and measures to ensure the electoral process remains both transparent and error-free.
“Despite the arduous geographical conditions prevailing in the border regions, ensuring the smooth conduct of the voting process remains a top priority for the Election Commission. The district of Uttarkashi is counted among the country's sensitive border districts, where numerous polling booths are situated in remote, mountainous terrain,” said Purushottam, the CEO of Uttarakhand.
“Conducting elections amidst heavy snowfall, adverse weather conditions, and limited resources always poses a significant challenge for the administration. In this context, the Chief Election Commissioner personally visiting the border regions to assess the ground realities is being regarded as an extremely crucial step,” he added.
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