ETV Bharat / bharat

SIR Showed The Way To World, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Nalanda: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Monday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) carried out by booth-level officers in Bihar had shown the way not only to the country but to the entire world.

Speaking to the media after addressing an interaction with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at the Sushma Swaraj Auditorium of Nalanda University, Kumar thanked the officers for their work and discussed various aspects of the electoral process, including electoral rolls and transparency in elections.

Around 500 BLOs from Nalanda, Gaya, Nawada, Jehanabad and Sheikhpura districts participated in the programme. "Got the privilege of interacting with BLOs. We discussed the electoral rolls and various other aspects of elections. Our BLOs, through good SIR work, have shown the way not only to Bihar and India, but to the entire world. We thanked them for this," Kumar said.

The CEC said transparency in elections was also discussed during the interaction. He spoke about the ‘concurrent audit’ carried out by booth-level agents of political parties in electoral rolls, polling agents during voting and counting agents during the counting process.