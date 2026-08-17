SIR Showed The Way To World, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar
The CEC interacted with around 500 booth-level officers from five Bihar districts during his visit to Nalanda.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Nalanda: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Monday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) carried out by booth-level officers in Bihar had shown the way not only to the country but to the entire world.
Speaking to the media after addressing an interaction with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at the Sushma Swaraj Auditorium of Nalanda University, Kumar thanked the officers for their work and discussed various aspects of the electoral process, including electoral rolls and transparency in elections.
Around 500 BLOs from Nalanda, Gaya, Nawada, Jehanabad and Sheikhpura districts participated in the programme. "Got the privilege of interacting with BLOs. We discussed the electoral rolls and various other aspects of elections. Our BLOs, through good SIR work, have shown the way not only to Bihar and India, but to the entire world. We thanked them for this," Kumar said.
The CEC said transparency in elections was also discussed during the interaction. He spoke about the ‘concurrent audit’ carried out by booth-level agents of political parties in electoral rolls, polling agents during voting and counting agents during the counting process.
Kumar praised the BLOs for their contribution and said their work had helped demonstrate the effectiveness of the electoral process. Nalanda District Magistrate Udita Singh and Nalanda University Vice Chancellor Prof Sachin Chaturvedi welcomed Kumar at the university.
Before attending the programme, Kumar visited the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University and the Xuanzang Memorial Hall. After visiting the historic ruins, Kumar said he felt proud to be at the site and that the remains offered a glimpse into how advanced Indian culture had been thousands of years ago. Kumar was accorded a guard of honour on his arrival at Nalanda University.
Read More