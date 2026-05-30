'One Of World's Most Accurate Electoral Rolls': CEC Gyanesh Kumar Lauds Poll Officials For SIR; Downplays Oppn Criticism
Addressing a conference of poll officials, Kumar said the poll officials prepare the rolls "on their strong shoulders despite adverse pressures day and night".
Published : May 30, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday termed the central poll panel's Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of electoral rolls “one of the most accurate electoral rolls in the world”. The CEC also lauded election officials for what he said “carrying full transparency in preparing the electoral rolls on their strong shoulders despite adverse pressures day and night”.
Speaking at a conference in New Delhi, Kumar said that “under the close watch of more than 15 lakh booth level agents, district and state presidents of all the national and state political parties”, the special intensive revision was being done by more than 11 lakh booth level officers, assistant electoral registration officers and electoral registration officers.
“All of them are state government employees and are on deputation to the election commission for preparing one of the most — and I repeat — one of the most accurate electoral rolls in the world,” the CEC said.
“May I now request all the leading lawyers of India who work with Election Commission of India who are present today to salute each of them — that is 11 lakh booth level officers, 15 lakh booth level agents — who work as foot soldiers in carrying full transparency in preparing the electoral rolls on their strong shoulders despite adverse pressures day and night,” Kumar added in an apparent reference to the mouning criticism by opposition parties against SIR.
The CEC's comments come close on the heels of Supreme Court ruling that the Election Commission of India had the authority to conduct the special intensive revision. The bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asserted that the poll body did not transgress any statutory or constitutional provision, and that SIR has a direct nexus with free and fair elections.
The apex court said the SIR exercise breathes life into the constitutional mandate under Article 324 within the precise statutory contours provided by Section 21(3) adding it cannot be said that the poll panel acted outside its statutory powers by exercising SIR. The bench said that the SIR fulfils proportionality and is not manifestly excessive.
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