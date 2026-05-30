ETV Bharat / bharat

'One Of World's Most Accurate Electoral Rolls': CEC Gyanesh Kumar Lauds Poll Officials For SIR; Downplays Oppn Criticism

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday termed the central poll panel's Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of electoral rolls “one of the most accurate electoral rolls in the world”. The CEC also lauded election officials for what he said “carrying full transparency in preparing the electoral rolls on their strong shoulders despite adverse pressures day and night”.

Speaking at a conference in New Delhi, Kumar said that “under the close watch of more than 15 lakh booth level agents, district and state presidents of all the national and state political parties”, the special intensive revision was being done by more than 11 lakh booth level officers, assistant electoral registration officers and electoral registration officers.

“All of them are state government employees and are on deputation to the election commission for preparing one of the most — and I repeat — one of the most accurate electoral rolls in the world,” the CEC said.