ETV Bharat / bharat

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Hails BLOs As 'Cornerstone Of Democracy'

Jaipur: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday interacted with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and supervisors from across Rajasthan here, underscoring their crucial role in strengthening India's democratic framework.

Senior officials of the Election Department, including Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan and District Collector Sandesh Nayak, were also present at the event. Kumar said that the role of BLOs and supervisors is vital for the success of democracy and that the interaction provided valuable insights into their experiences and perspectives.

Beginning his address with the traditional Rajasthani greeting, "Khamma-Ghani," Kumar praised the state's democratic traditions and electoral system, saying they play a significant role in reinforcing democratic values across the country.

He noted that every Indian takes pride in the fact that the nation is not only the world's largest democracy but also possesses one of the most transparent, efficient, and credible electoral systems.

According to him, a unique feature of India's election process is the active participation of political parties and candidates at every stage—from the preparation of electoral rolls to polling and vote counting—which helps maintain transparency and public trust.

Describing BLOs and supervisors as the "cornerstone of democracy," the CEC said that every BLO is considered part of the Election Commission's family. He emphasised that the success of democratic processes depends largely on the dedication, integrity, and impartiality of election personnel working at the grassroots level.