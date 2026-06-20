CEC Gyanesh Kumar Hails BLOs As 'Cornerstone Of Democracy'
Interacting with nearly 700 BLOs and supervisors in Jaipur, the Chief Election Commissioner has emphasised grassroots participation, transparency, and voter-centric electoral reforms.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST|
Updated : June 20, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
Jaipur: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday interacted with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and supervisors from across Rajasthan here, underscoring their crucial role in strengthening India's democratic framework.
Senior officials of the Election Department, including Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan and District Collector Sandesh Nayak, were also present at the event. Kumar said that the role of BLOs and supervisors is vital for the success of democracy and that the interaction provided valuable insights into their experiences and perspectives.
Beginning his address with the traditional Rajasthani greeting, "Khamma-Ghani," Kumar praised the state's democratic traditions and electoral system, saying they play a significant role in reinforcing democratic values across the country.
He noted that every Indian takes pride in the fact that the nation is not only the world's largest democracy but also possesses one of the most transparent, efficient, and credible electoral systems.
According to him, a unique feature of India's election process is the active participation of political parties and candidates at every stage—from the preparation of electoral rolls to polling and vote counting—which helps maintain transparency and public trust.
Describing BLOs and supervisors as the "cornerstone of democracy," the CEC said that every BLO is considered part of the Election Commission's family. He emphasised that the success of democratic processes depends largely on the dedication, integrity, and impartiality of election personnel working at the grassroots level.
"BLOs serve as the strongest link between the voters and the ECI," he said, highlighting their role in ensuring smooth and inclusive electoral participation.
Kumar further observed that India's electoral system is increasingly being appreciated globally due to its credibility and transparency. He said this growing international trust has enabled India to assume leadership roles in various global electoral forums.
During the interaction, the CEC directly engaged with BLOs and supervisors, discussing the ECI's expectations and encouraging continued efforts to make the electoral process more robust, transparent, and voter-friendly. He also congratulated election officials and staff for successfully completing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Mahajan informed participants that Rajasthan completed the SIR exercise seven days ahead of schedule, attributing the achievement to the hard work and commitment of BLOs across the state.
He said the department's success was driven largely by personnel working at the grassroots level. BLOs and supervisors from different districts also shared their field experiences and offered suggestions to further improve the accessibility and effectiveness of the electoral process.
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