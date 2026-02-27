ETV Bharat / bharat

All Amenities Will Be Provided In 75,000 Polling Stations In Tamil Nadu, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Chennai: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Friday said Tamil Nadu has had a glorious past in democracy. Addressing a press conference here, the CEC said, "Special Intensive Revisions' transparent objective is no eligible person should be excluded, no ineligible person may be included".

The CEC also assured that all amenities will be provided in all 75,000 polling stations in Tamil Nadu, where polls will be held. "Amongst new initiatives, one major was 'postal ballots will be counted 2 rounds before EVM rounds," the CEC added.