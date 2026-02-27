ETV Bharat / bharat

All Amenities Will Be Provided In 75,000 Polling Stations In Tamil Nadu, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Election Commission reviewed Tamil Nadu's 2026 poll preparedness in Chennai, directing strict action against inducements and stressing impartial enforcement and smooth election management.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar (Screengrab from Election Commission of India youtube)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 27, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST

Chennai: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Friday said Tamil Nadu has had a glorious past in democracy. Addressing a press conference here, the CEC said, "Special Intensive Revisions' transparent objective is no eligible person should be excluded, no ineligible person may be included".

The CEC also assured that all amenities will be provided in all 75,000 polling stations in Tamil Nadu, where polls will be held. "Amongst new initiatives, one major was 'postal ballots will be counted 2 rounds before EVM rounds," the CEC added.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, chaired a meeting in Chennai to assess the arrangements for the smooth conduct of elections in Tamil Nadu. During the review, the Commission directed all Heads and Nodal Officers of Enforcement Agencies to function with complete impartiality. It asked officials to take strict action against inducement-related activities, including the distribution of cash, gifts, ot other illegal benefits meant to influence voters.

