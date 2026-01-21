ETV Bharat / bharat

At ECI Int'l Conference, CEC Gyanesh Kumar Calls BLOs Backbone Of India's Electoral Democracy

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar addressing the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Amid ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in nine states and three Union Territories (UTs), Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday commended the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), calling them the "foundational pillar" for electoral democracy in India.

CEC Kumar stated that the responsibility of electors as well as ensuring that all eligible electors are included in the electoral roll is vested with the BLOs.

Notably, more than 5.32 lakh BLOs have been engaged in the ongoing SIR exercise in the second phase, aimed at purification of electoral rolls.

In his inaugural address at the three-day India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM), being organised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) at Bharat Mandapam, the CEC called India the "mother of democracy".

"Each polling booth in India roughly has around 970 electors. The responsibility of the electors and ensuring that all eligible electors are included in the electoral roll is vested with the BLOs. The BLO is the foundation and foundational pillar of electoral democracy in India," CEC Kumar said.

Citing the Constitution, the poll body chief said, "Indian elections, as our Constitution says, have been divided into two broad segments. One is the preparation of electoral rolls and two is the conduct of elections."

"A pure electoral roll, including each and every eligible elector as per law, is essential for strengthening democracy," he said, adding that all elections are being held on the basis of that electoral roll.