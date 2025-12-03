CEC Gyanesh Kumar assumes Chairship of International IDEA
The Chief Election Commissioner highlighted the scale of India’s democratic exercise, noting that India has over 900 million electors across 28 states and 8 UTs.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 9:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Gyanesh Kumar, on Wednesday assumed the Chairship of the Council of Member States of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for the year 2026.
In his acceptance speech at Stockholm, Sweden, Kumar said, "Today, every Indian feels honoured to see India in a prestigious position as the Chair of the Council of Member States of International IDEA, a renowned institution comprising 35 democratic countries and 2 observer nations."
"As the Chief Election Commissioner of India, on behalf of all citizens of India, I express my greetings to the representatives of all countries, and accept the Chairship of the Council of Member States of International IDEA. As the Chair, I assure you that during my tenure, with the cooperation among all democratic nations, we will work in an exemplary manner to further strengthen and enhance transparency in democracy and democratic processes across the world," he said.
Reflecting upon the 2024 Lok Sabha, he informed that India witnessed a breathtaking democratic spectacle where over 20,000 candidates from 743 political parties, including 6 national and 67 state parties, participated.
Observing that India has seen 18 general elections to Parliament and more than 400 general elections to State Legislatures since independence in 1947, Kumar stated that India envisions sharing with all not only the learnings of the world’s largest, the most diverse and inclusive modern democracy, but also the democratic values and principles deeply enshrined in India’s civilizational heritage.
Affirming the direction ahead, he pledged that India’s Chairmanship will be decisive, ambitious and action-oriented.
The Chief Election Commissioner concluded his acceptance speech by stating that India will endeavour to ensure that every vote counts, every voice matters and that democracies worldwide become more inclusive, peaceful, resilient and sustainable.
The Chairship marks a significant milestone, reflecting global recognition of the Election Commission of India as one of the world’s most credible and innovative Election Management Bodies (EMBs). India, a founding member of International IDEA, has consistently contributed to the organisation’s governance, democratic discourse and institutional initiatives.