CEC Gyanesh Kumar assumes Chairship of International IDEA

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar speaks after assuming the chairship of the Council of Member States of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for the year 2026, in Stockholm on Wednesday, December 3. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Gyanesh Kumar, on Wednesday assumed the Chairship of the Council of Member States of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for the year 2026.

In his acceptance speech at Stockholm, Sweden, Kumar said, "Today, every Indian feels honoured to see India in a prestigious position as the Chair of the Council of Member States of International IDEA, a renowned institution comprising 35 democratic countries and 2 observer nations."

"As the Chief Election Commissioner of India, on behalf of all citizens of India, I express my greetings to the representatives of all countries, and accept the Chairship of the Council of Member States of International IDEA. As the Chair, I assure you that during my tenure, with the cooperation among all democratic nations, we will work in an exemplary manner to further strengthen and enhance transparency in democracy and democratic processes across the world," he said.

Reflecting upon the 2024 Lok Sabha, he informed that India witnessed a breathtaking democratic spectacle where over 20,000 candidates from 743 political parties, including 6 national and 67 state parties, participated.