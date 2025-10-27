ETV Bharat / bharat

Phase 2 Of SIR To Begin In 12 States, UT: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday announced that phase 2 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will begin in 12 states and Union Territory, including those going for polls in 2026.

The states where SIR will be held include Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Lakshwadeep, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh along with poll-bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry.

"Special Intensive Revision, phase one was successfully completed in Bihar. Around 7.5 crore voters participated in it and 90,000 booth level officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents together worked to rectify the voter rolls, and the result is before you; there were zero appeals. Now, the second phase will begin in 12 States and UT," Kumar said at a press conference in the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.