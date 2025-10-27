Phase 2 Of SIR To Begin In 12 States, UT: CEC Gyanesh Kumar
SIR was recently conducted in Bihar, where elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday announced that phase 2 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will begin in 12 states and Union Territory, including those going for polls in 2026.
The states where SIR will be held include Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Lakshwadeep, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh along with poll-bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry.
"Special Intensive Revision, phase one was successfully completed in Bihar. Around 7.5 crore voters participated in it and 90,000 booth level officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents together worked to rectify the voter rolls, and the result is before you; there were zero appeals. Now, the second phase will begin in 12 States and UT," Kumar said at a press conference in the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
The CEC said that the printing of enumeration forms will begin on October 27 and it would be given to all voters in states where SIR would be conducted. Voter lists are available and the BLOs will go ahead with matching and linking, he said.
The training of poll officials will begin from Tuesday, he added.
Kumar said that the BLOs will visit each house thrice and except the enumeration form, no other document will be collected during enumeration.
"SIR's purpose is to ensure no eligible voter is missed out and no ineligible voter is included in the voter list, he said adding, "Electoral roll revision is important before any election. Every political party has complained against non-updation of electoral rolls in the past few years. The last revision was held around 21 years back. During this prolonged period, there are many voters who migrated to other places or passed away."
