ETV Bharat / bharat

Chief Economic Adviser's E10 Pitch Puts Consumer Choice Back In Focus; Experts, Stakeholders Flag Cost Challenges

New Delhi: A fresh debate over India's ethanol-blended petrol policy has emerged following an article by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, who argued that lower blend fuel such as E10 should remain available for older vehicles. He also said that E20 continues to be supplied. His article comes amid concerns over the suitability of E20 for the country's large stock of older vehicles and prompted discussion among industry experts over the feasibility and cost of maintaining a separate E10 supply chain.

Nageswaran's argument is not that the government should roll back its E20 programme but consumers, particularly owners of older vehicles should have access to a lower ethanol blend where required. While offering E10 fuel alongside E20 would support older vehicles, experts and industry stakeholders debate whether the significant investments needed for a parallel supply chain make it a practical option. The challenge lies in managing separate infrastructure for blending, transport, and retail, which raises questions about who will bear the additional costs.

E10 Supply Chain: Key Challenges (ETV Bharat Graphics)

'Separate Supply Chain Would Be Costly'

Speaking to ETV Bharat, noted Delhi-based oil and gas expert Narendra Taneja said that the suggestion of giving consumers an option to use E10 petrol is a good one but implementing a separate E10 supply chain across the country would be a major practical and economic challenge.

Taneja said that the newer vehicles, particularly those manufactured after 2023 are largely E20 compatible and therefore may not face significant issues with E20 fuel. However, vehicles older than 7-8 years could require access to E10 fuel as an alternative.

He also pointed out that providing E10 separately would require investments at multiple stages of the supply chain. Separate arrangements would first be needed at blending stations, followed by a dedicated fleet of tankers for transporting E10 and separate infrastructure at more than one lakh petrol pumps across the country.