Chief Economic Adviser's E10 Pitch Puts Consumer Choice Back In Focus; Experts, Stakeholders Flag Cost Challenges
The challenge lies in managing separate infrastructure for blending, transport, and retail, which raises questions about who will bear the additional costs, reports Saurabh Shukla
Published : August 18, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
New Delhi: A fresh debate over India's ethanol-blended petrol policy has emerged following an article by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, who argued that lower blend fuel such as E10 should remain available for older vehicles. He also said that E20 continues to be supplied. His article comes amid concerns over the suitability of E20 for the country's large stock of older vehicles and prompted discussion among industry experts over the feasibility and cost of maintaining a separate E10 supply chain.
Nageswaran's argument is not that the government should roll back its E20 programme but consumers, particularly owners of older vehicles should have access to a lower ethanol blend where required. While offering E10 fuel alongside E20 would support older vehicles, experts and industry stakeholders debate whether the significant investments needed for a parallel supply chain make it a practical option. The challenge lies in managing separate infrastructure for blending, transport, and retail, which raises questions about who will bear the additional costs.
'Separate Supply Chain Would Be Costly'
Speaking to ETV Bharat, noted Delhi-based oil and gas expert Narendra Taneja said that the suggestion of giving consumers an option to use E10 petrol is a good one but implementing a separate E10 supply chain across the country would be a major practical and economic challenge.
Taneja said that the newer vehicles, particularly those manufactured after 2023 are largely E20 compatible and therefore may not face significant issues with E20 fuel. However, vehicles older than 7-8 years could require access to E10 fuel as an alternative.
He also pointed out that providing E10 separately would require investments at multiple stages of the supply chain. Separate arrangements would first be needed at blending stations, followed by a dedicated fleet of tankers for transporting E10 and separate infrastructure at more than one lakh petrol pumps across the country.
"This means you will need to invest at three different stages...at the blending station, in a separate fleet of tankers and at petrol pumps," Taneja explained. He said the key questions are who would bear the cost of such investments and whether the additional expense would ultimately be passed on to consumers or absorbed by oil marketing companies.
Taneja also stressed that setting up such a nationwide infrastructure could take around a year to a year and a half, making the economics and logistics of maintaining separate E10 and E20 supply chains a significant challenge. "The suggestion is good, but it is not very practical," he said.
To understand the issue further, ETV Bharat spoke to the president of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA), Ajay Bansal. He said that, firstly, reversing the government's E20 programme does not look possible at this stage. "However, E10 could be made available alongside E20 and other ethanol blends to give consumers a choice, as the consumer is king," said Bansal.
He further added that if there is a demand for E10, it should be made available at petrol pumps. This can be considered, and oil marketing companies can provide it.
Bansal argued that petrol pumps have sufficient tank and dispensing infrastructure to consider making E10 available separately. However, he noted that oil companies would incur additional costs as separate storage and handling systems would have to be created across refineries, depots and the supply chain.
"If a large number of consumers are demanding it, there is no major difficulty in considering E10 availability," added Bansal.
While Bansal said existing infrastructure at petrol pumps could support the availability of E10, Taneja pointed to the need for separate arrangements at blending stations, transportation and petrol pumps, raising questions over the cost and logistics of maintaining parallel E10 and E20 supply chains.
Now the ball is in the government's court and with the Ministry of Petroleum to decide whether to make arrangements for older vehicles or leave consumers with older vehicles to face the challenges of ethanol-blended petrol.
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