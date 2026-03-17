ETV Bharat / bharat

CDSCO Has Approved 3 Drugs For Weight Management: Govt To Rajya Sabha

Union MoS Anupriya Patel at the Parliament premises during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Apex drug regulator CDSCO has approved three drugs -- Orlistat, Tirzepatide and Semaglutide -- for weight loss treatment in the country to be sold in retail on the prescription of a doctor, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said on Tuesday.

All drugs intended for therapeutic use, including those claiming to reduce weight or modify metabolic rate, are required to comply with safety, quality and efficacy requirements under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, before approval for production, import or marketing, Patel told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

Such approvals are granted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) based on the evaluation of clinical data and other scientific evidence generated under the provisions of said rules.

Ozempic and Mounjaro are popular drugs often used for weight loss treatments. All drugs should be used in accordance with recommendations for use and under medical supervision, Patel stated.

Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the associated rules, the license for sale and distribution of drugs is granted by the state licensing authority appointed by the state government. The licensee is required to comply with all the conditions of the licence. The state licensing authorities are empowered to take action on violations of any conditions of such licenses.

As per the conditions of license, sales of drugs shall be effected only by or under the personal supervision of a registered pharmacist and no person can sell "the Schedule H, H1 and X drugs without prescription of a registered medical practitioner (RMP)".