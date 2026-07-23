ETV Bharat / bharat

CDSCO Flags 159 Substandard Drugs In June; Over 3,500 Prosecution Cases Filed Over Five Years

New Delhi: India’s drug regulator has intensified its nationwide surveillance against substandard and spurious medicines, with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) identifying 159 drug samples as not of standard quality (NSQ) during June 2026 alone.

The latest findings come amid a broader regulatory crackdown that has resulted in more than 950 enforcement actions and 3,599 criminal prosecution cases initiated over the past five years against manufacturers, distributors, and sellers of spurious and adulterated drugs.

According to the latest monthly surveillance report released by the CDSCO, 27 drug samples were declared NSQ by the Central Drugs Laboratories, and 132 samples failed quality tests conducted by state drug testing laboratories.

The failed samples include several medicines that are widely prescribed nationwide for common ailments. Manufactured by different pharmaceutical companies, these include Permethrin Medicated Soap, used for scabies and lice treatment, and Magnesium Sulphate Injection IP, a medication primarily used to treat mild magnesium deficiency and to control or prevent seizures in pregnancy-related conditions.

Some other drugs include Ranitidine Oral Solution IP for gastric disorders. Telmisartan Tablets IP 40 mg for hypertension; Azithromycin Oral Suspension IP for bacterial infections; Gamma Benzene Hexachloride Lotion USP, used in dermatological treatment; and Gentamicin Injection IP, an aminoglycoside antibiotic used to treat severe, susceptible bacterial infections.

Health officials clarified that the detection of NSQ medicines relates only to the “specific batch tested” and should not be interpreted as a failure of all batches manufactured by the company.

“A drug being declared not of standard quality indicates that the tested batch failed one or more prescribed quality parameters. It does not automatically imply that other batches or products of the same manufacturer available in the market are affected,” a senior CDSCO official said.

The monthly surveillance exercise is part of routine regulatory monitoring undertaken jointly by the CDSCO and State Drug Controllers to identify and remove poor-quality medicines from the market.

Representational Image (ANI)

Recent enforcement actions and prosecution cases

The June findings come against the backdrop of an unprecedented expansion in regulatory oversight.

The Union Health Ministry recently informed Parliament that more than 1,040 drug manufacturing units have undergone risk-based inspections since December 2022.

Based on violations detected during these inspections, state licensing authorities have initiated over 950 regulatory actions, including show-cause notices, stop-production orders, licence suspensions, licence cancellations and warning letters.

The ministry also disclosed that 3,599 prosecution cases have been registered over the last five financial years against manufacturers, distributors and sellers of spurious and adulterated medicines.

During 2025-26 alone, authorities registered 779 prosecution cases, following 961 cases in 2024-25, 604 in 2023-24, 663 in 2022-23, and 592 in 2021-22.

Spurious drug detection and market impact

Parliamentary data also shows that surveillance has increased significantly. During 2025-26, regulators tested 141,322 drug samples, the highest in the last five years. Of these, 3,012 samples were found to be not of standard quality, while 283 samples were identified as spurious or adulterated.

The data indicates that spurious or adulterated drugs accounted for around 0.20 per cent of all samples tested during 2025-26.

Available government figures for previous years also show that the proportion of spurious drugs has remained well below one per cent of total samples tested, suggesting that while such medicines constitute a relatively small fraction of the market, regulators continue to treat them as a serious public health threat because even a single counterfeit or adulterated batch can have fatal consequences.