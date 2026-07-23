CDSCO Flags 159 Substandard Drugs In June; Over 3,500 Prosecution Cases Filed Over Five Years
Amid intensified surveillance, India's drug regulator flagged 159 substandard drugs in June 2026, filing 3,599 prosecution cases over five years nationwide, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s drug regulator has intensified its nationwide surveillance against substandard and spurious medicines, with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) identifying 159 drug samples as not of standard quality (NSQ) during June 2026 alone.
The latest findings come amid a broader regulatory crackdown that has resulted in more than 950 enforcement actions and 3,599 criminal prosecution cases initiated over the past five years against manufacturers, distributors, and sellers of spurious and adulterated drugs.
According to the latest monthly surveillance report released by the CDSCO, 27 drug samples were declared NSQ by the Central Drugs Laboratories, and 132 samples failed quality tests conducted by state drug testing laboratories.
The failed samples include several medicines that are widely prescribed nationwide for common ailments. Manufactured by different pharmaceutical companies, these include Permethrin Medicated Soap, used for scabies and lice treatment, and Magnesium Sulphate Injection IP, a medication primarily used to treat mild magnesium deficiency and to control or prevent seizures in pregnancy-related conditions.
Some other drugs include Ranitidine Oral Solution IP for gastric disorders. Telmisartan Tablets IP 40 mg for hypertension; Azithromycin Oral Suspension IP for bacterial infections; Gamma Benzene Hexachloride Lotion USP, used in dermatological treatment; and Gentamicin Injection IP, an aminoglycoside antibiotic used to treat severe, susceptible bacterial infections.
Health officials clarified that the detection of NSQ medicines relates only to the “specific batch tested” and should not be interpreted as a failure of all batches manufactured by the company.
“A drug being declared not of standard quality indicates that the tested batch failed one or more prescribed quality parameters. It does not automatically imply that other batches or products of the same manufacturer available in the market are affected,” a senior CDSCO official said.
The monthly surveillance exercise is part of routine regulatory monitoring undertaken jointly by the CDSCO and State Drug Controllers to identify and remove poor-quality medicines from the market.
Recent enforcement actions and prosecution cases
The June findings come against the backdrop of an unprecedented expansion in regulatory oversight.
The Union Health Ministry recently informed Parliament that more than 1,040 drug manufacturing units have undergone risk-based inspections since December 2022.
Based on violations detected during these inspections, state licensing authorities have initiated over 950 regulatory actions, including show-cause notices, stop-production orders, licence suspensions, licence cancellations and warning letters.
The ministry also disclosed that 3,599 prosecution cases have been registered over the last five financial years against manufacturers, distributors and sellers of spurious and adulterated medicines.
During 2025-26 alone, authorities registered 779 prosecution cases, following 961 cases in 2024-25, 604 in 2023-24, 663 in 2022-23, and 592 in 2021-22.
Spurious drug detection and market impact
Parliamentary data also shows that surveillance has increased significantly. During 2025-26, regulators tested 141,322 drug samples, the highest in the last five years. Of these, 3,012 samples were found to be not of standard quality, while 283 samples were identified as spurious or adulterated.
The data indicates that spurious or adulterated drugs accounted for around 0.20 per cent of all samples tested during 2025-26.
Available government figures for previous years also show that the proportion of spurious drugs has remained well below one per cent of total samples tested, suggesting that while such medicines constitute a relatively small fraction of the market, regulators continue to treat them as a serious public health threat because even a single counterfeit or adulterated batch can have fatal consequences.
Officials emphasised that increased sampling and intensified inspections have contributed to better detection rather than indicating a deterioration in overall drug quality.
Regulatory reforms to strengthen drug safety
The government has introduced several reforms following global concerns over contaminated Indian-made cough syrups exported to a few countries.
More than 1,100 cough syrup manufacturers have undergone intensive audits by CDSCO and state regulators.
The centre has also strengthened Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) by revising Schedule M of the Drugs Rules 1945. The revised standards became mandatory from June 29, 2024, for manufacturers with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 250 crore and from January 1, 2026, for smaller manufacturers.
Uniform guidelines for drug sampling were issued in February 2024 to ensure consistency in inspections across the country.
Capacity building has also been expanded, with 22,854 regulatory officials trained during 2023-24 and another 20,551 officials trained during 2024-25.
To prevent contamination by toxic chemicals such as diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG), the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has made testing for both chemicals mandatory in finished oral liquid formulations before market release.
The government has also issued advisories promoting rational use of paediatric cough syrups and directed State Drug Controllers to intensify surveillance against substandard medicines.
Legal framework and penalties for counterfeit drugs
The Health Ministry clarified that the term 'counterfeit medicines' is not separately defined under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Instead, such products fall under the legal categories of spurious, adulterated and misbranded drugs.
To strengthen enforcement, the Drugs and Cosmetics (Amendment) Act, 2008, introduced stringent penalties and made several offences cognisable and non-bailable.
The Centre has also invested heavily in strengthening testing infrastructure under the Strengthening of States’ Drug Regulatory System (SSDRS) scheme.
Under the programme, Rs 756 crore has been released to states and union territories, leading to the construction of 24 new drug testing laboratories and the upgradation of 32 existing laboratories. In addition, the CDSCO has received Rs 1,019.8 crore over the past five years to modernise the national drug regulatory framework.
Challenges and expert recommendations for enforcement
Public health experts believe India’s legal provisions are among the toughest globally but stress that effective enforcement and timely convictions remain the real challenge.
“Punishments under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act are stringent. For manufacturing or selling spurious or adulterated drugs that cause death or grievous hurt, the law prescribes imprisonment of not less than 10 years, which may extend to life imprisonment, along with a fine of at least Rs 10 lakh or three times the value of the drugs, whichever is higher,” said Dr Dinesh Thakur, a pharmaceutical quality expert and public health advocate.
“For other serious offences involving spurious or adulterated drugs, imprisonment generally ranges from three to seven years, besides fines. These offences are cognisable and non-bailable. The issue is not the absence of strong laws but ensuring swift investigations, speedy trials and certainty of punishment. Unless prosecutions result in timely convictions, deterrence remains limited,” he said.
Experts also argue that expanding post-market surveillance, strengthening state drug laboratories and ensuring greater transparency in enforcement actions will be essential to maintaining public confidence in India’s pharmaceutical sector.
“India has significantly strengthened its legal framework against spurious and substandard medicines, but the effectiveness of these laws ultimately depends on consistent enforcement. The focus should now be on expanding post-market surveillance, increasing random sampling of medicines, strengthening state drug testing laboratories with modern infrastructure, and ensuring that regulatory actions are followed by speedy investigations and timely convictions,” said Rajiv Singhal, another public health advocate and general secretary of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), to ETV Bharat.
Stating that transparency is equally important, Singhal said, “Regular public disclosure of inspection findings, prosecutions and enforcement outcomes will improve accountability and enhance public confidence in the pharmaceutical sector. The recent reforms, including stricter good manufacturing practices and mandatory testing for contaminants like diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG), are important steps. However, sustained monitoring and swift legal action against repeat offenders will be crucial to protecting patients and preserving India’s reputation as one of the world’s largest suppliers of affordable, quality medicines,” Singhal added.
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