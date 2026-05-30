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Gen Anil Chauhan Wraps Up 'Very Satisfying' Tenure As CDS; Lt Gen Subramani To Take Charge On May 31

Outgoing Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan inspects the Guard of Honour, at South Block Lawn, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 30, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Outgoing Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Saturday described his tenure as "very satisfying" as he wrapped up a three-year-and-eight-month stint at the top military post, during which he focused on bringing synergy among the three services. Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani (retd) will take charge as India's next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

"I had a very satisfying and excellent tenure," the outgoing CDS told reporters after he was accorded a ceremonial tri-services guard of honour. Gen Chauhan, a former Eastern Army Commander, took charge as the country's senior-most military commander in September 2022, over nine months after the first CDS General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

As Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Chauhan played a key role in planning and implementation of Operation Sindoor along with the three service chiefs. During his tenure, he focused on ensuring tri-services synergy to enhance India's military prowess in view of the evolving regional security scenario.

The Chief of Defence Staff also initiated a number of measures towards India's plan to roll out the theaterisation model by creating integrated military commands.

"It's a matter of great honour for me to superannuate with a tri-services guard of honour. I thank the three services and Headquarters IDS (Integrated Defence Staff) for it. With the conclusion of the guard of honour, I bid farewell to my colleagues in uniform, comrades in arms," Gen Chauhan said.