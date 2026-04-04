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CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Reviews Operational Readiness Of Chinar Corps, Underlines Imperative Of Jointness, Multi-Domain Preparedness

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday visited the strategically important areas under Chinar Corps in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. During the visit, CDS reviewed the security landscape and operational posture along the LoC in North Kashmir and commended the formation's exemplary operational preparedness, doctrinal coherence and resolute professionalism.

At Baramulla, he was briefed on Future Force Application and Technology Infusion. According to the Ministry of Defence, in his address to the Officers of the Chinar Corps, he highlighted that the character of warfare is undergoing a profound transformation, necessitating a shift from Domain-Centric Approach to Multi-Domain Operations (MDO), underpinned by a robust and integrated architecture.

He underscored the centrality of jointness, stressing that seamless integration across Land, Air, Maritime, Cyber, Space and Cognitive domains is indispensable for achieving decisive outcomes. He called for accelerated Joint Training for Futuristic Warfare, Harmonisation of Doctrines and development of Interoperable Command and Control Structures to enable synchronised effects across all domains.