CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Inaugurates Upgraded Runway At IAF Base In Car Nicobar Island

Sri Vijaya Puram: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Friday inaugurated the upgraded runway at the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Car Nicobar air base in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The apron areas have been expanded for smooth aircraft movement, and the facility will help the IAF carry out long-range firing exercises in a minimal time, officials said. The upgraded runway will also support the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS–UDAN), improving civil air connectivity to remote island areas.

It will further enhance Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief capability by enabling swift mobilisation of resources during natural calamities and emergencies in the earthquake and tsunami-prone region and adjoining areas, the officials said.

Gen Chauhan arrived in Car Nicobar Island around 11.30 am and was welcomed by Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), and several other senior officials. "The CDS inaugurated the resurfaced and upgraded runway at the Indian Air Force's Car Nicobar Air Base," an official said.

Located nearly 535 km from Sri Vijaya Puram, Car Nicobar in Nicobar district suffered the maximum damage during the 2004 Tsunami. "The upgraded runway will give more strength to the eastern front due to its direct strategic oversight of the Malacca Strait - a global maritime lifeline/passage for international trade and energy supplies through ships. It will give the Indian Air Force (IAF) more ability for quick air operations," a senior official said.