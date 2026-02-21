ETV Bharat / bharat

'National Security Requires Collective Responsibility And Indigenous Strategic Thinking', Says CDS Anil Chauhan

Srinagar Garhwal: India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Anil Chauhan, attended a special programme at the Chauras campus of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Srinagar Garhwal of Pauri district in Uttarakhand. Addressing students on the subject of national security, he engaged in an in-depth discussion and encouraged young minds to adopt strategic thinking.

In his address, the CDS traced India's strategic traditions from ancient times to modern warfare doctrines. He stressed that national security is not confined to the military alone but requires an active participation of all sections of society to remain robust and effective.

He rejected the notion that India lacks a tradition of strategic research. The Chief of Defence Staff said the country has had a rich legacy of strategic thought since ancient times. He noted that texts such as the Dhanurveda describe detailed military formations, archery skills and army operations, while classical works like the Arthashastra and Chanakya Niti elaborate on state protection, balance of power and diplomatic strategy.