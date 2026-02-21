'National Security Requires Collective Responsibility And Indigenous Strategic Thinking', Says CDS Anil Chauhan
In his address at the University, the CDS traced India's strategic traditions from ancient times to modern warfare doctrines.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Srinagar Garhwal: India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Anil Chauhan, attended a special programme at the Chauras campus of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Srinagar Garhwal of Pauri district in Uttarakhand. Addressing students on the subject of national security, he engaged in an in-depth discussion and encouraged young minds to adopt strategic thinking.
In his address, the CDS traced India's strategic traditions from ancient times to modern warfare doctrines. He stressed that national security is not confined to the military alone but requires an active participation of all sections of society to remain robust and effective.
He rejected the notion that India lacks a tradition of strategic research. The Chief of Defence Staff said the country has had a rich legacy of strategic thought since ancient times. He noted that texts such as the Dhanurveda describe detailed military formations, archery skills and army operations, while classical works like the Arthashastra and Chanakya Niti elaborate on state protection, balance of power and diplomatic strategy.
"Chanakya's strategic vision continues to be reflected in India's foreign policy and national outlook even today," said General Chauhan.
He also spoke about how India's strategic thinking weakened for nearly 800 years during the Mughal period. While the country achieved physical independence in 1947, he said, attaining mental independence took longer.
Emphasising originality and indigenous thinking, he said that complete success cannot be achieved by relying solely on Western strategic models. Durable and decisive success, he added, is possible only when weapons, war policies and strategies are rooted in original and indigenous thought.
The CDS also touched upon the changing global security landscape and the evolving nature of warfare. "Alongside conventional wars, intelligence operations, cyber-space and information-based warfare have become significant," he said.
He pointed out that India faces the challenge of two nuclear-armed neighbours that have illegally encroached upon Indian territory. While nuclear deterrence reduces the likelihood of prolonged wars, challenges such as terrorism, internal instability and border disputes persist. "The country must prepare not only for long-term conflicts but also focus equally on strategies for short, precise and smart wars," he said.
