ETV Bharat / bharat

CCTVs In Police Stations: All Issues Will Be Sorted Out Within Two Weeks, Centre Tells SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that all issues concerning the installation of CCTVs in police stations across the country would be sorted out within two weeks. Attorney General R Venkataramani told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that he was taking stock of the issue and a lot of things were happening.

The Union home secretary also appeared in court in pursuance of the apex court's April 6 order asking him to remain present before it on Tuesday so that appropriate assistance might be drawn from him in implementation of the scheme for installation of CCTVs in police stations. The top court was hearing a batch of pleas, including a suo motu case over the lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.

"I am taking stock of the issues," the attorney general told the bench. Justice Nath said the top court had earlier asked the amicus curiae in the matter to hold meetings with all the states and Union Territories (UTs), and the Union of India was represented by an under secretary in the deliberations.

"Does it look nice?" Justice Nath said. The top law officer said a lot of things are happening in the matter, and he would have a series of meetings with the amicus and the Home Secretary.

The bench said during the hearing on Monday, it was pointed out that Keralam has come out with a very nice software and they have implemented it fully.

"So, we were requesting the additional solicitor general (who appeared for the Centre on Monday), why can't you follow it uniformly for all the states. Instead of every state creating its own software and spending money and time, there is already a ready software which is in use," the bench said.

It said that according to the amicus, Keralam, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan have already set up centralised dashboards.

"You can issue guidelines to all the states requesting them or directing them to follow the same pattern as that of Kerala," the bench said.

Venkataramani said he would hold meetings with the amicus and the authorities.