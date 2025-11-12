ETV Bharat / bharat

CCTV Footage Shows Precise Moment Of Red Fort Blast

A screen grab from the CCTV Fooatge that captured the exact moment of Red Fort Blast ( PTI )

New Delhi: CCTV footage that captured the exact moment of the powerful explosion near Delhi's Red Fort surfaced on Wednesday. The visual, which was recorded by a surveillance camera installed at the Red Fort crossing, showed busy traffic movements before a sudden fireball engulfed the screen.

The blast, which occurred around 6.50 pm on Monday, appeared like a red balloon bursting, followed by chaos and panic as people ran for cover. The CCTV recording corroborated the time of the explosion that investigators had established earlier.