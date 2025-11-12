ETV Bharat / bharat

CCTV Footage Shows Precise Moment Of Red Fort Blast

The CCTV recording corroborated the time of the Delhi explosion that investigators had established earlier.

A screen grab from the CCTV Fooatge that captured the exact moment of Red Fort Blast
A screen grab from the CCTV Fooatge that captured the exact moment of Red Fort Blast (PTI)
By PTI

Published : November 12, 2025 at 11:38 AM IST

New Delhi: CCTV footage that captured the exact moment of the powerful explosion near Delhi's Red Fort surfaced on Wednesday. The visual, which was recorded by a surveillance camera installed at the Red Fort crossing, showed busy traffic movements before a sudden fireball engulfed the screen.

The blast, which occurred around 6.50 pm on Monday, appeared like a red balloon bursting, followed by chaos and panic as people ran for cover. The CCTV recording corroborated the time of the explosion that investigators had established earlier.

The Red Fort blast came hours after eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The blast probe has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency for further probe.

