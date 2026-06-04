ETV Bharat / bharat

CCTV Fails To Give Clue, Labourer Registry Leads Kerala Police To Prime Suspect In IIT Palakkad Attack Case

Palakkad: In a major breakthrough in the February 23, 2026 brutal attack on a female student from Tamil Nadu inside the campus of IIT Palakkad, Kerala Police have arrested a migrant worker from West Bengal as the prime suspect in the case, officials said on Thursday.

It is understood that the suspect, whose identity was not immediately known, was arrested by the Kasaba Police from Kolkata a few days ago after the investigation extended to those who had abandoned the work on a construction project at the institute. He will be brought to IIT Palakkad campus as part of the investigation and thereafter produced in court by the police for remand, sources said.

The arrest comes over three months after the fourth-year data science engineering student Ashwani Kannan, a native of Salem, Tamil Nadu, was brutally attacked inside IIT Palakkad campus on February 23. Ashwani was attacked while she was walking from the academic block to the dining hall with fellow students.

No Clue From CCTV Cameras

According to her fellow students, when they turned around after hearing screams, they saw Ashwani lying on the ground in a pool of blood and unconscious. Ashwani, who sustained head and forehead injuries, was first taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to a private hospital in Coimbatore for specialist treatment.