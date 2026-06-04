CCTV Fails To Give Clue, Labourer Registry Leads Kerala Police To Prime Suspect In IIT Palakkad Attack Case
Police have arrested a migrant worker from West Bengal capital Kolkata as the prime suspect in the case.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Palakkad: In a major breakthrough in the February 23, 2026 brutal attack on a female student from Tamil Nadu inside the campus of IIT Palakkad, Kerala Police have arrested a migrant worker from West Bengal as the prime suspect in the case, officials said on Thursday.
It is understood that the suspect, whose identity was not immediately known, was arrested by the Kasaba Police from Kolkata a few days ago after the investigation extended to those who had abandoned the work on a construction project at the institute. He will be brought to IIT Palakkad campus as part of the investigation and thereafter produced in court by the police for remand, sources said.
The arrest comes over three months after the fourth-year data science engineering student Ashwani Kannan, a native of Salem, Tamil Nadu, was brutally attacked inside IIT Palakkad campus on February 23. Ashwani was attacked while she was walking from the academic block to the dining hall with fellow students.
No Clue From CCTV Cameras
According to her fellow students, when they turned around after hearing screams, they saw Ashwani lying on the ground in a pool of blood and unconscious. Ashwani, who sustained head and forehead injuries, was first taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to a private hospital in Coimbatore for specialist treatment.
After the incident, a search led by Palakkad District Police Chief Ajith Kumar was conducted on the campus. After investigating among students and CCTV footage of the nearby areas was examined, no clue was found about the accused. The investigation then extended to those associated with the construction work at IIT Palakkad leading police to the suspect in Kolkata. Ashwani's initial statement to the police was that she did not know who attacked her and why giving a tough time to the police.
Student protests over security lapse
The attack on the Tamil Nadu student was the third similar incident on the campus. Following the brutal attack on the student, about two hundred students protested at the campus gate at night protesting against the security lapse. The students also alleged that the authorities were not taking such issues seriously.
The students further alleged that the police reached the spot only hours after the incident and were not even ready to register an FIR until the protest started.
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